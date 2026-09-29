10 Best Phones Under Rs 35,000 With Powerful Telephoto Cameras

Smartphone buyers looking for better zoom photography no longer have to spend flagship-level money. Several recent phones in India now come with dedicated telephoto or periscope cameras, offering optical zoom, OIS and higher-resolution sensors that can make a difference when capturing portraits and distant subjects.

Based on their telephoto hardware, zoom capabilities, overall specifications and prices, here are 10 phones under Rs 35,000 worth considering for their camera capabilities.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is one of the newer options in this segment and stands out for its 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. This gives it greater flexibility for portraits and distant subjects than phones that rely only on digital zoom.

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It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and runs Nothing OS based on Android 15. The Phone 3a Pro was launched in India starting at Rs 29,999.

realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G combines a high-resolution telephoto sensor with optical stabilisation, making it one of the more capable zoom-focused options in this price range. It comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope camera supporting 3x optical zoom and OIS. It is paired with a 50-megapixel Sony main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The phone has a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. A 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging powers the device. The 8GB+128GB variant launched in India at Rs 29,999.

vivo T4 Pro

The vivo T4 Pro is another recent smartphone with a dedicated periscope camera in this price range, offering a combination of high-resolution hardware and optical stabilisation for zoom photography. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with OIS, alongside a 50-megapixel OIS main camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor.

The phone has a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It also packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and IP68 and IP69 protection. The 8GB+128GB model is listed at Rs 27,999 on vivo's official store.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola's Edge 60 Pro brings a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, giving it a dedicated optical zoom option for portraits and distant subjects. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. It also has a 6,000mAh battery, 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Motorola currently lists the Edge 60 Pro from Rs 29,999 in India.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro brings a dedicated 50-megapixel telephoto camera to a much lower price point, making it one of the more affordable options for buyers specifically seeking optical zoom. The lens supports 2x optical zoom and up to 20x Ultra Zoom, and it sits alongside a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The phone has a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and launched in India at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

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Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro remains an option for buyers looking for a dedicated telephoto camera below Rs 35,000. It has a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, along with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The combination of optical zoom and OIS gives it a useful advantage for portraits and subjects at a distance.

The phone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It also supports 125W wired charging and up to 50W wireless charging. Motorola currently lists the phone at Rs 29,999, although stock availability can vary.

HONOR 200 5G

The HONOR 200 is another camera-focused phone that launched below the Rs 35,000 mark in India. Its dedicated telephoto camera combines a high-resolution 50-megapixel sensor with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS, giving it a strong setup for portrait and zoom photography.

It features a triple 50-megapixel camera system, including the dedicated telephoto camera, while the phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. A 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging powers the phone. The HONOR 200 launched in India at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

realme 13 Pro+ 5G

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G is an earlier-generation option that still fits the price bracket and offers a dedicated periscope camera. It features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, providing a capable combination of resolution, optical reach and stabilisation for zoom photography. It is paired with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 main camera.

The phone has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. A 5,200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging completes the package. The phone launched in India at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and is currently available at lower prices in some stores.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a compact option with a dedicated 10-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and OIS. Its smaller form factor, combined with a dedicated optical zoom camera, makes it an option for buyers who want capable camera hardware without a large phone. It features a 6.4-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

The smartphone packs a 4,310mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Motorola currently lists the 8GB+256GB variant at Rs 20,999 on its official India website, making it one of the more affordable recent options with a dedicated telephoto camera.

Lava Agni 3

The Lava Agni 3 offers a different approach with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera supporting 3x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Zoom. Its dedicated telephoto hardware gives it an edge over phones in this price range that depend entirely on digital zoom. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and also has a 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED screen on the rear.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Lava currently lists the Agni 3 at Rs 21,999, while its launch price was Rs 20,999 with introductory offers.

The sub-Rs 35,000 smartphone segment continues to expand, with dedicated zoom cameras becoming more common beyond the premium category. The phones on this list combine dedicated telephoto or periscope hardware with features such as optical zoom, OIS and high-resolution sensors, while also offering capable displays, processors and batteries.

With more camera-focused smartphones expected to arrive in India, buyers looking for optical zoom now have several options to consider without moving into flagship pricing.

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