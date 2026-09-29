Railways To Launch Month-Long Ticket Checking Drive From Oct 1: Rules Explained

Indian Railways will conduct a special ticket-checking drive across the Central Railway network from October 1 to October 31, with a particular focus on concession tickets, fixed reservation quotas, railway passes and group bookings.

The month-long drive will cover railway stations as well as local trains. Ticket-checking staff will verify whether passengers travelling on concessional fares or under specific reservation quotas meet the eligibility requirements and have the necessary documents.

In a release, Central Railway appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets and the required documents and cooperate with ticket-checking staff to ensure a smooth journey.

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What Is The Oct 1-31 Ticket Checking Drive?

The intensive ticket checking campaign will be conducted across the Central Railway network and will not be limited to passengers travelling without tickets.

Railway officials will also check passengers travelling on concession tickets, fixed reservation quotas and railway passes to ensure that they are eligible for the benefits being claimed.

Unreserved tickets will also come under scrutiny. Ticket-checking staff can use the TTE App, wherever required, to verify the authenticity of tickets.

What Documents Should Passengers Carry?

Passengers, who are travelling on concession tickets or under specified reservation quotas should carry the prescribed original identity proof to establish their eligibility.

Documents that will be accepted under Indian Railways rules include:

Aadhaar

Passport

PAN card

Driving licence

Voter photo identity card

Photo identity card issued by the Central or State Government

Student identity card with photograph issued by a recognised school or college

Nationalised bank passbook with photograph

Bank-issued credit card with laminated photograph

Passengers should carry the original document and not rely only on a photocopy or an image of the document stored on their phone.

Original ID Proof Important For Concession And Quota Tickets

Ticket-checking staff may ask passengers to produce the original document required to establish their eligibility for a concession or reservation quota.

Passengers who are unable to establish their eligibility or produce the required documents could face action under the applicable railway rules.

What Happens In Group Bookings?

For travellers using group reservations, the paperwork requirement is crucial.

When a ticket is reserved for more than one person, at least one of the passengers must have the required original identity proof, according to Central Railroad CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila.

Passengers using that ticket may be considered to be travelling without a valid ticket under the relevant regulations if the necessary original proof is not presented.

E-Pass And PTO Users: What Do They Need?

Passengers who are travelling with an E-Pass or Privilege Ticket Order (PTO) will also be subjected to document verification.

They must carry the prescribed original identity proof and ensure that the E-Pass or PTO has been duly exchanged or converted into the prescribed Authority to Travel before starting their journey.

Failure to complete the required process or produce the necessary documents can result in the passenger being treated as travelling without a valid ticket.

Ticketless Travel Penalty Increased To Rs 500

Passengers travelling without a valid ticket or other authorised travel document may also be liable to a higher excess charge.

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The minimum penalty for travelling without a ticket or travelling unauthorised has been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 250 from June 20, 2026, following changes under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.

Passengers are therefore advised to make sure that they have a valid ticket or travel authority and the necessary original documents before they start their journey.

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