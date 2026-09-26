Planning Your Diwali Trip? Check 102 Special Trains, Routes, Timings And Booking Date

Indian Railways will run 102 special trains during the Dussehra and Diwali festive rush, with several services operating through the Solapur Division to improve connectivity to major destinations including Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur and Kalaburagi.

Mumbai-Chennai weekly special

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Chennai Beach Weekly Special will make six trips in each direction. The Mumbai-Chennai service will operate from October 15 to November 19, departing CSMT and reaching Chennai Beach at 4 a.m. the following day.

The return service will depart Chennai Beach every Thursday at 4 a.m.

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The train will stop at Dadar, Thane, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Guntakal, Renigunta and Perambur, among other stations.

CSMT Mumbai-Latur bi-weekly special

A special train between CSMT Mumbai and Latur will operate twice a week, with 13 trips in each direction.

The CSMT Mumbai-Latur Special will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from October 13 to November 24. It will leave Mumbai at 12:35 a.m. and reach Latur at 11:40 a.m. the same day.

The return Latur-CSMT Mumbai Special will depart Latur at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, reaching Mumbai at 4:10 a.m. the following day.

The service will halt at Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi and Dharashiv.

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Kolhapur-Kalaburagi Special Trains

A near-daily service, running six days a week excluding Fridays, will operate between Kolhapur and Kalaburagi, completing 32 trips each way — 64 in total.

The Kolhapur-Kalaburagi Special departs Kolhapur at 06:10 hrs from October 10 to November 15, arriving at 16:10 hrs, with the return departing Kalaburagi at 18:10 hrs and reaching Kolhapur at 05:40 hrs the next day.

Key halts: Miraj Junction, Sangola, Pandharpur, Kurduwadi and Solapur.

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When And Where To Book

Bookings open on September 27, 2026, subject to special charges, through the IRCTC website, computerised railway reservation centres and the RailOne mobile application.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to book early and travel only with valid tickets, and to check the National Train Enquiry System portal or the RailOne app for real-time updates and halt timings before departure.

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