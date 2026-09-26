Karur Stampede Tragedy, One Year On: From 41 Deaths To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

A year after the Karur stampede claimed 41 lives at a TVK rally, C. Joseph Vijay has risen from actor-politician to Tamil Nadu chief minister, while the tragedy continues to shape his political narrative.

On September 27, 2025, a crowd crush at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, killed 41 people and left around 100 injured. The incident occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur-Erode highway as thousands waited for party chief C. Joseph Vijay, whose arrival was delayed by nearly seven hours.

According to multiple media reports, the crowd surged towards Vijay's convoy after his arrival, triggering the stampede. The tragedy prompted condolences and compensation announcements from the Centre, Tamil Nadu government and political parties. Then Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also appointed a one-member commission to inquire into the incident.

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Tamil Nadu Police subsequently accused the TVK leadership of failing to follow safety advice and take adequate precautions. Police also alleged violations of regulations and traffic rules. A first information report was registered against several TVK leaders, including general secretary N. Anand.

A year later, the Karur tragedy remains a defining episode in Vijay's political journey. In his first visit to Karur since the stampede, Vijay said the deaths had caused him immense anguish and questioned the police response.

Vijay also questioned who was responsible for the arrangements and alleged that attempts were being made to derive political mileage from the tragedy. He announced plans to establish a TVK memorial for the victims.

His political trajectory has since changed dramatically. Vijay, who entered electoral politics through the TVK, went on to become Tamil Nadu chief minister in May 2026 after his party won 108 seats.

During his first visit to Karur as chief minister, Vijay again described the stampede as an unhealed wound and said the tragedy remained one of the deepest pains of his life.

"No matter how great a height a man reaches in life, certain pains and wounds in the heart cannot be forgotten. More than anything else, the pain and wound that affected me the most is the Karur incident," Vijay said at an event in Karur.

Nearly a year after the stampede, Vijay met families of the victims and handed over government appointment orders to eligible dependants as part of the state's rehabilitation measures.

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At the Karur District Collectorate, compassionate appointment orders were distributed to one member from 32 of the 41 affected families. The appointments were made based on the educational qualifications of the beneficiaries.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family. TVK had announced an additional compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

The Karur stampede has also remained part of Vijay's broader political attack on the DMK. During his Karur visit, he accused the DMK of attempting to gain political mileage from the tragedy and alleged that the DMK and AIADMK were working together. Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Karur stampede is ongoing.

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