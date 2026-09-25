Ganpati Visarjan: Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Services To Operate Throughout Night

On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, Aqualine services of Mumbai Metro 3 will remain open throughout the night. This decision was taken to ensure smooth and convenient travel for citizens, helping them avoid the massive traffic congestion expected on the streets.

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"On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Aqualine services will operate throughout the night to facilitate the smooth and convenient travel of devotees attending Ganapati Visarjan," said Mumbai Metro 3 in a post on X.

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Which Routes are Affected?

To accommodate the heavy surge of devotees during the Ganpati festival and Anant Chaturdashi immersion, Central Railway and Western Railway have announced a total of 34 special late-night suburban services across Mumbai's rail network.

Central Railway will operate 22 special night trains on both its Main and Harbour lines.

On the Main Line, services connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with Kalyan and Thane will run across three consecutive nights from September 23 to September 26.

Down services from CSMT will depart between 1:40 am and 3:25 am, while Up services from Kalyan and Thane toward CSMT will operate between 12:05 am and 2:00 am.

Additionally, four special services will run on the Harbour Line between CSMT and Panvel on the peak immersion night of September 25-26. Down trains from CSMT are scheduled at 1:30 am and 2:45 am, with corresponding Up trains departing Panvel at 1:00 am and 1:45 am.

Complementing these arrangements, Western Railway will run 12 additional night services, comprising six pairs, on the night of September 25-26 along the Churchgate–Virar corridor.

Crucially, all special services across both railway networks will make stops at every station along their respective routes.

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The Mumbai Metro administration has appealed to commuters to take full advantage of these extended services for a safe and hassle-free journey.

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