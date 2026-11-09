Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil And Kannada OTT Releases: Jailer 2, Ranabaali — Web Series, Movies To Watch This Week

The festive week is bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies and web series to OTT platforms across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. From period drama and romance to action thrillers and fantasy dramas, the latest releases offer viewers a variety of genres to choose from.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and ManoramaMAX are among the streaming platforms bringing new South Indian content this week. Here's a look at the movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms, along with their streaming dates.

Jailer 2 (Prime Video)

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Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is making its digital debut following a successful theatrical run. The film follows Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, who leads a quiet life as a van driver until his old enemies resurface, threatening his family's peace. Among them are the powerful Kalpaks, drawing him back into a world of violence, revenge and action.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan.

Streaming from November 12.

Pushpaka Vimanam (JioHotstar)

The Telugu fantasy web series, starring Sai Ronak and Madhoo Damaraju, follows a young man named Pushpak who discovers a way to travel through time.

When he gets an opportunity to undo some of his biggest regrets, he jumps at the chance. However, his actions lead to dramatic changes in his present, setting the stage for an unexpected journey.

Streaming from November 12.

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Ranabaali (Netflix)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali is all set for its digital premiere. The period drama will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Set in 1870s South India, the film follows a warrior who rises against colonial rule during a period of famine. It also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, blending historical events, folklore, action and drama.

Streaming from November 13.

Bandra (ZEE5)

Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia's Malayalam romantic gangster drama Bandra is finally making its digital debut after more than three years. The 2023 film directed by Arun Gopy, moves between the glamour of 1990s Hindi cinema and the underworld. Dileep plays businessman Alexander Aala Dominic, while Tamannaah portrays actress Tara Janaki.

The film also features Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, R Sarathkumar and Siddique in key roles.

Streaming from November 13.

The Third Murder (ManoramaMAX)

Saiju Kurup plays DYSP Christy in Sunil Ibrahim's Malayalam thriller The Third Murder. The film follows a police investigation into a series of connected killings. With only a few leads to work with, Christy turns to a retired police officer for help in solving the case.

The film also stars Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Ananya and Liona. International viewers can stream it on Simply South.

Streaming from November 13.

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