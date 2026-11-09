Airtel's '1+1 Recharge Free' Offer Is Real, But Not Everyone Is Getting It

Airtel is offering a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' deal on some of its prepaid recharge plans, according to reports on Monday. The offer is available on Airtel's Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans via the Airtel Thanks app, based on screenshots shared by users on social media platform X.

However, the promotion is not available to all subscribers. Airtel has not provided complete details on how the additional recharge will be credited, but the offer appears to be limited to selected subscribers. Users can check whether they are eligible by opening the Airtel Thanks app and looking for the '1+1 Recharge Free' tag on either of the two plans. If the promotional label does not appear, the offer may not be available on their account.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Grows At Over Twice The Pace Than Revenue, ARPU Hits Rs 271

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Eligible customers who recharge with either the Rs. 349 or Rs. 399 plan can reportedly receive another recharge of the same value at no additional cost. Both plans come with 28 days of validity, meaning eligible subscribers can get up to 56 days of service for the price of a single recharge.

Both prepaid plans include unlimited local and STD calling, along with 100 SMS per day.

The Rs. 349 prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data and unlimited 5G data. It also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription, free HelloTunes and Airtel Safe benefits, including spam call notifications to help identify and report potential OTP-related scams.

The Rs. 399 Airtel prepaid plan offers unlimited 4G and 5G data without a daily usage limit. It also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription, along with free HelloTunes and Airtel Safe benefits.

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 4% at Rs 60,878 crore versus Rs 58,539 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60,140 crore).

Ebitda up 4.9% at Rs 34,946 crore versus Rs 33,303 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 34,406 crore).

Ebitda margin at 57.4% versus 56.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 57.2%).

Net profit up 8.8% at Rs 8,888 crore versus Rs 8,167 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,293 crore).

ARPU at Rs 271 vs Rs 264 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269.6).

ALSO READ: Airtel Adds YouTube Premium To Rs 200 Pack: 5 Things Prepaid Users Should Know

Bharti Airtel Share Price Movement

Share price of Bharti Airtel saw a 0.64% downturn to settle at Rs 2,072.10, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.23% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.