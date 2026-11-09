Delhi Metro Vs London Underground: British Traveller Reacts To Rs 31 Ticket

A British travel content creator has heaped praise on the Delhi Metro, calling it far more modern than the London Underground.

Jack Heaton (@jack_ofalljourneys), who is travelling across India, shared a video on Instagram after riding the metro in New Delhi. He titled it “Delhi Metro absolutely moggs any in Europe”, using the slang term for outshining something.

The fare left him the most surprised. His ride cost just $0.34, or around Rs 32.

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A Rough First Ride

Heaton admitted his first trip wasn't smooth. In his caption, he described it as “lowkey hell”, as it happened during protests in the city and the whole system was backed up.

That didn't change his overall verdict. “Besides that it is a HUGE metro system, kept pretty clean, way more modern than say the London Underground,” he wrote, crediting the technological improvements that have come with time.

Mixed Reactions Online

The video drew plenty of responses. Several users thanked Heaton for showing a positive side of India, while a regular commuter said they could vouch for the service after years of using it.

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Not everyone agreed. One user argued that Europe's transport systems remain unmatched, with trams, buses and metros working together. The Delhi Metro, they said, was good but overburdened and needed more connecting lines. Another felt it still wasn't enough for a city of Delhi's size.

One commenter suggested Heaton could have paid even less by booking through online apps instead of buying a ticket at the counter.

About The Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro is India's largest and busiest metro network. Along with Delhi, it serves nearby cities in the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh. It also has interchanges with the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, the Noida Metro and the Delhi-Meerut RRTS.

The system has 271 stations spread across about 374 km, with a mix of underground, elevated and at-grade stations. Trains make more than 4,300 trips daily, and the network recorded a ridership of 235.8 crore in 2025.

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Construction began in 1998, and the first stretch, between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on the Red Line, opened on December 25, 2002.

The network is built and operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a joint venture between the Government of India and the Delhi government. In 2011, it became the first metro rail system in the world to be certified by the United Nations for carbon credits, for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

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