Full-Body Tattoos Under General Anaesthesia: Bali To Investigate Potentially Deadly Trend

Authorities in Bali will investigate a growing tattoo trend that has seen tourists pay up to $16,000 to get large or full-body tattoos while under general anaesthesia, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The trend has reportedly attracted thousands of holidaymakers to the Indonesian island this year, with videos of the lengthy tattoo sessions gaining traction on social media.

A Bali official told the Daily Mail that he had only recently become aware of the practice. He said he did not know how the procedures were carried out or whether they were being performed by registered doctors at registered clinics.

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Tourists reportedly pay between $9,000 and $16,000 for the procedures, including hospital and tattooing fees. The sessions take place in licensed hospital operating rooms, where as many as nine tattoo artists can work on a client at the same time.

These sessions typically last between 10 and 20 hours, allowing tattoo artists to complete work that would usually take months or even years in just one or two appointments.

Bali is already a popular destination for affordable tattoos, with foreigners accounting for at least 80% of clients at tattoo studios across the island.

However, medical professionals and tattoo artists have raised concerns about the safety of undergoing lengthy tattoo sessions under general anaesthesia, arguing that the potential risks outweigh the benefits.

Kian Forreal, who is the owner and master artist at Authentink Studio in Sydney's Surry Hills, told the Daily Mail that the practice involved unnecessary risks.

Forreal, who has 33 years of experience and specialises in traditional Japanese Irezumi, questioned not only the safety of the procedure but also the quality and significance of the final artwork.

He also said the trend took away from the transformative experience associated with getting a full-body tattoo. Comparing it to climbing Mount Everest, he said undergoing general anaesthesia to complete the work was like taking a helicopter to the summit and then claiming to have climbed the mountain.

'When done properly, you have something that you've earned. Going to Bali under general anaesthetic is like wearing the badge "I climbed Everest" but taking a helicopter. Like did you though? No.

He added that the process of creating a large-scale tattoo over several sessions also changes the person receiving it.

'During the course of these 100 hours I spend with them in four- to six-hour chunks, they become a different person.

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