Ramayana vs Godzilla Minus Zero: Who Dominated At International Box Office?

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Godzilla Minus Zero are making waves at the global box office, with both films drawing audiences beyond their home markets.

While the Japanese monster film has taken the lead worldwide, the Indian epic has made a strong impression with its overseas release. Here's a closer look at how the two films are performing.

Ramayana's Strong Global Debut

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has made an impressive international debut. The film reportedly grossed $55.7 million worldwide, attracting audiences across India and overseas. The mythological epic collected $32 million in India and $12.2 million in the US and Canada, marking one of the biggest openings for an Indian film in the region.

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The epic has reached more than 130 countries and over 10,000 screens, with dubbed versions in 17 languages. Its international performance has been supported by strong audience turnout across several markets.

The film also made an impact in IMAX, with reported worldwide collections of $6 million. Its overseas release is set to expand further, with additional markets scheduled to screen the film in the coming weeks.

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Godzilla Minus Zero Takes The Lead

Meanwhile, Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero collected $63 million worldwide in its opening weekend, including $31.6 million in North America and $31.4 million from international markets. Its North American debut set a record for a live-action foreign-language film. Japan contributed around $17 million to its international total, according to Variety.

Its performance has also surpassed expectations, with audiences turning out for the latest chapter in the long-running Godzilla franchise. The film has also received positive reviews, earning a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade from CinemaScore.

IMAX screenings brought in $21.3 million worldwide, setting a record for the biggest global IMAX opening for a Japanese film. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond praised the film, saying it had managed to “somehow top its predecessor.”

Who Is Ahead At The Box Office?

Godzilla Minus Zero currently leads the worldwide box office, backed by its record-setting North American debut and strong international collections. However, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has delivered an impressive performance for an Indian film, especially with its wide overseas release.

With more international markets yet to open for Ramayana, the race could see further changes. For now, Godzilla is ahead, while the Indian epic continues to build its global reach.

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