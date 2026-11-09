Megaspeed Responds As Illegal Operations Allegations Surface Over Ex-Executive's Nvidia Ties

Singapore-based AI data centre company Megaspeed has denied allegations that it was involved in illegally shipping Nvidia chips to China, saying inspections by US and Malaysian authorities, as well as Nvidia, found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The company issued an official statement in response to a Bloomberg article that raised questions about its operations. It said the report contained "misleading information and incorrect insinuations".

"We are aware of the recent article published by Bloomberg which has raised concerns regarding our operations. We would like to clarify that the article contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers," the company said.

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Megaspeed said it had faced several inspections over the past six months. These included reviews by the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Commerce Department, Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and Nvidia.

"We want to be absolutely clear: over the past six months, our company has undergone multiple on-site inspections and reviews by key institutions, including the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Commerce Department, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, and NVIDIA," it said.

The company claimed that these inspections found no evidence of illegal chip transfers or other violations.

"These thorough investigations have confirmed that there has been no evidence of any violations concerning the illicit transfer of chips or any illegal activities, and this demonstrates that we are a compliant and legitimate company," Megaspeed said.

It further added, "We operate fully within the bounds of all applicable export control regulations and maintain the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct."

The company also said it takes the allegations seriously and has always followed the law. It did not rule out taking legal action against Bloomberg.

"Our company has always adhered to the law, and we take these accusations seriously. As such, we do not rule out pursuing legal action to protect our reputation and to hold Bloomberg accountable for the misleading nature of the article," it said.

Megaspeed ended its statement by thanking its clients and business partners for their support. "We appreciate the continued trust and support from our clients and partners," it added.

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Megaspeed came under scrutiny over its links to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who was previously a senior executive at Megaspeed International.

Alice Huang was reportedly suspected of working for China's intelligence agency. According to reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Alice allegedly tried to get close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to gather sensitive information.

Jensen, 63, is married to Lori Huang and recently admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife, although he did not name Alice in his apology. Media reports have linked the alleged affair to her.

Meanwhile, the US government has reportedly been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over suspicions that it helped divert restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. Singapore authorities also reportedly questioned Alice in 2025. However, the allegations of espionage and illegal chip transfers have not been independently established.

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