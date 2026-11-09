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Internet Erupts In Memes After Nvidia's Jensen Huang Admits Affair Amid Chinese Spy Allegations

The developments have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users sharing humorous reactions to the controversy.

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Internet Erupts In Memes After Nvidia's Jensen Huang Admits Affair Amid Chinese Spy Allegations
Hilarious memes on X
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The internet has erupted in memes after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, amid allegations that he may have been targeted in a Chinese intelligence operation. The developments have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users sharing humorous reactions to the controversy.

The 63-year-old reportedly admitted to cheating in an email to employees, taking responsibility for his actions and apologising to his wife, children and colleagues. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children," he said.

His statements followed reports about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has announced an independent investigation into concerns that Jensen Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation linked to China. He will continue as CEO while the investigation is underway.

As the developments unfolded, social media users flooded X with memes and jokes about the controversy. Here are some of the funny reactions on X.

Internet Reactions

From AI to Marco Rubio and Jensen Huang's personal life, X users have shared hilarious memes and reactions to the controversy.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Under Investigation: What We Know About Nvidia CEO And China Spy Allegations

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Net Worth: Inside Nvidia's CEO's Luxury Lifestyle, Homes, Cars, Wealth And Philanthropy

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