Jensen Huang Net Worth: Inside Nvidia's CEO's Luxury Lifestyle, Homes, Cars, Wealth And Philanthropy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has spoken about being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, acknowledging that his actions hurt her and their children. The 63-year-old made admitted to cheating while reflecting on his personal life.

The statements followed reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. In a message to employees, the 63-year-old CEO accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised to his family and colleagues. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children," he said.

The development came as Nvidia announced an independent investigation into concerns that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation linked to China.

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Huang is also known for his massive wealth, which he built from Nvidia. From expensive homes in California and Hawaii to luxury cars and private jet travel, here's a closer look at his wealth, properties, cars and charitable work.

Net Worth

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company first made computer graphics chips which helped computers create and display images. Today, it makes some of the most widely used chips for artificial intelligence.

By 2026, Nvidia's annual revenue had crossed $200 billion. Its market value also crossed $5 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Jensen Huang has been Nvidia's CEO since the company started. He owns around 4% of the company. Most of his wealth comes from these shares. His salary is reported to be less than $2 million a year.

His net worth is estimated to be over $155 billion as of November 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Luxury Homes Worth Over $50 Million

Huang and his wife, Lori, own expensive homes in California and Hawaii. Their known properties are estimated to be worth more than $50 million, WSJ reported. One of their homes is in Los Altos Hills, California. The couple bought it in 2003 for around $6.9 million.

The house has six bedrooms and covers more than 7,000 square feet. It also has a large garden and a swimming pool. The property is located close to Nvidia's main office in Santa Clara.

In 2004, the couple bought another home in Maui, Hawaii, for around $7.5 million. The house covers nearly 8,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms. It is part of a private gated community near the beach. The property also has a swimming pool and views of the ocean.

Their most expensive known home is in Pacific Heights, San Francisco. Huang reportedly bought it in 2017 for around $38 million. The mansion covers more than 11,400 square feet. It has a library, a private lift, a home theatre and a gym. It also has two rooms for storing wine and several fireplaces. The house offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Car Collection

Huang has been linked to several expensive cars. He has been seen driving a Porsche 911 Turbo (approx. Rs 3.8 crore). Another of his cars is the Lamborghini Urus. It is a luxury SUV with a powerful engine priced at roughly Rs 4 crore.

Huang owns a few Tesla cars. These include two white Tesla Model S sedans and a Tesla Model X SUV. One of his recent purchases is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. There have also been reports linking him to Ferrari and Koenigsegg cars.

Huang travels to different countries for business meetings and technology events. Reports have linked him to a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet.

Lifestyle

Huang is known for wearing a black leather jacket at company events and public appearances. The Nvidia has said that he owns 50-60 of these jackets, which have become a part of his public image. Huang had shared that he dislikes shopping, so his wife and daughter curate his wardrobe and style

Jensen Huang has a tattoo inspired by Nvidia's logo on his shoulder. He got it to celebrate the company's success after its shares crossed $100.

Philanthropy

The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation had assets worth $9.2 billion in 2024. Huang and his wife Lori donated more than $126 million through their charitable foundation in 2024. This was a 170% increase from the previous year. Out of the $126 million, around $82.5 million went to the GeForce Fund.

The couple had also donated $22.5 million to California College of the Arts in April 2025 and also planned to donate $5 million every year to the San Francisco Opera. They also donated $30.5 million to Oregon State University.

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