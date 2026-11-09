Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rajinikanth Starrer Records 15% Jump In Earnings

Jailer 2 has witnessed a modest box office boost on its fourth Sunday, showing a slight uptick in audience turnout.

The Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 1.15 crore net across 657 shows on Day 25, marking a 15% increase from its previous day's collection. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 470.40 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 550.15 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 25, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 276.85 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 827 crore.

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Occupancy And Footfall

Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 46.5% on Day 25. An estimated 82,036 tickets were sold on the day, taking its total footfalls across India to approximately 3.21 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's Day 25 earnings, collecting Rs 90 lakh net. The Telugu version earned Rs 12 lakh, while the Hindi version added Rs 10 lakh. The Kannada version contributed Rs 3 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 25 state-wise earnings, with Rs 65 lakh gross. Karnataka added Rs 35 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 13 lakh.

Kerala brought in Rs 10 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets added another Rs 12 lakh. The total state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 1.35 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20, Rs 3 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 22. The third-week collection stood at Rs 37.75 crore.

In the fourth week, Jailer 2 collected Rs 60 lakh on Day 23, Rs 1 crore on Day 24 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 25, taking its fourth-week total so far to Rs 2.75 crore.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

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