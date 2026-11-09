Diwali Tragedy In Maharashtra: Six Die Of Suffocation In Midnight House Fire In Dharashiv, One Rescued

Six people were killed after a fire broke out at a house in Yedshi in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district during Diwali celebrations, while one person was rescued safely. The blaze erupted in the middle of the night and spread rapidly through the house, leaving the occupants trapped inside. Six members of the family are believed to have died from suffocation after they were unable to escape.

The family lived on the floor above a grocery store. As the fire intensified, villagers and fire brigade personnel carried out efforts through the night to bring the blaze under control.

According to medical professionals, four of the victims were brought dead to the government hospital in Dharashiv.

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Preliminary information suggests that the fire may have been triggered by diyas lit inside the house as part of Diwali celebrations. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be established.

Fire Incidences In Mumbai

Three major fires broke out at separate locations in Mumbai on Diwali night, damaging several huts, shops, a commercial building and a garage, civic officials said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents, they said, adding that firefighters took more than nine hours to extinguish the blaze in the Dongri area.

The fire at Haji Kasam Chawl (row tenement) on Dr Maheshwari Road in Dongri was reported around 10 pm on Sunday. It was initially classified as a Level-I fire and later upgraded to Level-II.

A Level-I fire is generally handled with the initial deployment of firefighting resources, while a Level-II blaze requires additional personnel and equipment.

Several shops and huts were engulfed in the blaze, which spread to electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders, chemical drums and tarpaulin sheets, a civic official said. Firefighters took more than nine hours to bring it under control at 7.23 am on Monday, the official said.

Another Level-II fire was reported at a garage on Marol Military Road near a school in Andheri at 10.51 pm on Sunday. It was extinguished at 3.50 am on Monday, after nearly five hours of hectic operations, the official said. The third fire broke out at Skyline Vida, a 10-storey commercial building near Jolly Gymkhana in Vidyavihar, at 11.56 pm on Sunday.

The blaze spread from the 7th to the 10th floor. The fire brigade declared it a Level-II fire at 12.52 am on Monday and extinguished it at 5.55 am, after nearly six hours, the official said.

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(with inputs from PTI)

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