OTT Releases This Week: Daayra, Student of the Year: After Dark And More; Movies, Web Series To Watch

With new stories and returning favourites landing on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV and ZEE5, there's plenty to watch from the comfort of your couch this week. Here are the latest OTT releases to check out from November 9 to 15.

Heart of the Beast (BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV and Prime Video)

Brad Pitt plays a former Special Forces officer who survives a plane crash in Alaska with his dog. They must find a way to survive in the wilderness and get home.

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Available to rent or buy from November 10

Other Mommy (Apple TV and Prime Video)

Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass star in this horror film about a young girl whose imaginary friend turns terrifying, putting her family in danger.

Available to rent or buy from November 10

Alicia's Law (Netflix)

Fernanda Castillo stars as Alicia, who returns to her legal career after her husband, a Supreme Court Justice, is jailed in a corruption scandal. This Mexican adaptation of The Good Wife follows her efforts to rebuild her life.

Streaming from November 11

Avedon (Netflix)

Directed by Ron Howard, this documentary explores the life and work of celebrated fashion photographer Richard Avedon, featuring personalities such as Calvin Klein, Isabella Rossellini and Twiggy.

Streaming from November 11

The Body (Netflix)

A dance-team initiation takes a disturbing turn when Catholic schoolgirls begin experiencing nightmares and visions, bringing fear and chaos to their town.

Streaming from November 11

The Gospel of Christmas (Netflix)

Tyler Perry's Christmas drama follows characters facing personal struggles who discover hope, faith and the importance of family during the holiday season.

Streaming from November 11

The Rings of Power – Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

The fantasy series returns as Sauron grows stronger and the realms of Middle-earth face a new threat in the battle for the One Ring.

Streaming from November 11

Blind Game (ZEE5)

Arjun Rampal plays suspended police officer Sikander Singh, who investigates a botched heist and a suspicious suicide in Manali, uncovering a case involving greed and a missing fortune.

Streaming from November 11

Allen (Netflix)

A man builds a satellite to reconnect with his childhood alien friend in this science-fiction comedy about friendship and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Streaming from November 12

Christmas Switch (Netflix)

A festive mix-up turns Christmas plans upside down, leading to unexpected changes and lessons about family, love and togetherness.

Streaming from November 12

The Empress – Season 3 (Netflix)

Empress Elisabeth of Austria returns to face fresh political tensions and personal challenges as she navigates life in the royal court.

Streaming from November 12

Ethos – Season 2 (Netflix)

The Turkish drama returns to explore the lives of people from different backgrounds as they navigate relationships, social divisions and personal struggles.

Streaming from November 12

Miracles of ER (Netflix)

This Taiwanese medical drama follows doctors and healthcare workers as they handle challenging emergency cases while dealing with the pressures of saving lives.

Streaming from November 12

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Never Surrender (Netflix)

This action drama follows characters fighting to survive dangerous situations as they face enemies and make difficult choices to protect their loved ones.

Streaming from November 12

Being Heumann (Apple TV)

This biographical drama tells the story of disability rights activist Judy Heumann and her role in the historic 1977 Section 504 sit-in. Ruth Madeley stars, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Dylan O'Brien.

Streaming from November 13

Heartland (Netflix)

Jessica Chastain plays a former country music star who returns to Nashville to search for her missing niece, confronting her past and complicated family ties.

Streaming from November 13

Murder in Galicia (Netflix)

A murder investigation in Galicia leads detectives into a web of secrets and suspicious connections as they work to uncover the truth.

Streaming from November 13

Student of the Year: After Dark (JioHotstar)

A young woman's death at St. Teresa's institute sparks a murder investigation, exposing secrets and rivalries among students. The six-episode series is created and directed by Reema Maya and stars Shanaya Kapoor and Divik Sharma.

Streaming from November 13

Daayra (Netflix)

This crime drama follows an investigation that uncovers secrets and suspicions, exploring the complex relationship between crime, justice and its consequences.

Streaming from November 13

Parivarik ManuRanjan (SonyLIV)

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari star in this family drama-comedy directed by Varun V Sharma, exploring relationships and the unexpected situations that bring people together.

Streaming from November 13

12 12 12 (Apple TV)

The series follows a group of people whose lives become connected through unexpected events, exploring relationships and the choices that shape them.

Streaming from November 13

Cunk on Cinema (Netflix)

Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk in a three-part comedy series offering her absurd and deadpan take on the history of cinema.

Streaming from November 15

The Chosen – Season 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

The historical drama continues the story of Jesus and his followers as they face growing challenges and explore faith, relationships and their mission.

Streaming from November 15

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