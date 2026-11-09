'American Economy is Broken': Why Chamath Palihapitiya Believes Republicans and Democrats Don't Matter Anymore

Chamath Palihapitiya, billionaire investor and venture capitalist, believes the American economy is facing a structural problem that political parties can no longer address. Reflecting on the latest US election results, Palihapitiya said voters are increasingly moving beyond traditional political ideologies, with economic dissatisfaction emerging as the central issue shaping their choices.

Speaking on a podcast, Palihapitiya admitted that he had misread the political mood and acknowledged that his own perspective had been shaped by his financial position and personal interests. He said the election had exposed a growing divide between Americans who own assets and those who depend primarily on wages.

Why Palihapitiya Believes Political Parties No Longer Matter

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Palihapitiya said the latest election results showed that a significant section of American voters was responding to economic concerns rather than party ideology.

He pointed to the successive electoral victories of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Democrats in the midterm elections, questioning what was driving voters across these different political outcomes.

"I do not think Democrats or Republicans matter. That is my real takeaway after this election," he said.

According to Palihapitiya, voters are increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with an economy that they believe has become disconnected from their everyday financial realities.

He argued that the central message emerging from the electorate was that the American economy was broken, rather than that either the political left or right had gained a decisive ideological advantage.

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The Growing Divide Between Asset Owners And Wage Earners

Palihapitiya identified a widening gap between Americans who own assets and those who rely on wages for their livelihoods.

He said asset owners had continued to benefit across different economic conditions, including periods of low interest rates, high interest rates, and changing government policies.

"When rates were zero, we benefited because we were able to build our businesses with very cheap capital. When rates were high, we benefited because we had pricing power," he said.

He added that asset owners had continued accumulating wealth despite changes in tariffs, subsidies, and broader economic conditions.

However, he argued that this group represents only a small proportion of the American population.

The situation is different for wage earners, according to Palihapitiya. He said the structural capacity of the American economy to support and improve the financial position of people dependent on wages had weakened.

Why He Says The Problem Is Not About Socialism

Palihapitiya dismissed the suggestion that the election results pointed to a shift towards socialism or a stronger mandate for either end of the political spectrum. He said neither the far left nor the far right had performed significantly better than expected.

Instead, he viewed the outcome as a sign of voter frustration with the state of the economy. He also questioned how much political spending had influenced the results, arguing that if ideology had been the main factor driving voters, money spent on campaigns would have had a more direct impact on the outcome.

He said the bigger concern was the growing gap between economic growth and the financial situation of ordinary Americans.

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