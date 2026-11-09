Ramayana Breaks Another Record As 1.4 Lakh Tickets Sold In One Hour

Ramayana has set another record, with 1.4 lakh tickets sold in just one hour. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film released worldwide on November 5, bringing the much-awaited Indian epic to life on the big screen.

In a post on X, the official handle of World of Ramayana shared the news. "Breaking records, one hour at a time. Thank you for the phenomenal response! Book your tickets now! Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats," the post read.

It further claimed that Ramayana had recorded the highest number of ticket bookings for any film in a single hour.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key cast members include Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

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The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic, with its reported budget estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while its international title is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The international version has a slightly shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second instalment is expected to release during Deepavali 2028.

Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions is distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The first instalment was released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Indian version has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

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