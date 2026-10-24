Airtel Adds YouTube Premium To Rs 200 Pack: 5 Things Prepaid Users Should Know

Bharti Airtel has added YouTube Premium to its Rs 200 prepaid add on pack, combining an entertainment subscription with mobile data and access to streaming services. The pack offers 30GB of data for 28 days and is intended for customers who already have an active Airtel prepaid plan. Before recharging, users should understand how the benefits work and what the pack does not include.

YouTube Premium Subscription

The pack includes YouTube Premium, which lets users watch eligible videos without advertisements, play content in the background and download videos for offline viewing. It also includes YouTube Music Premium, subject to the applicable offer terms.

30GB Mobile Data

Customers get 30GB of high speed mobile data for the pack's validity period. The allowance is not a daily data quota, so users can consume it according to their requirements during the 28 days.

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Access To OTT Platforms

Airtel also bundles access to more than 20 OTT platforms through its entertainment offering. These include services such as Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium and SonyLIV. The available platforms and subscription conditions may vary, so customers should check the benefits displayed in the Airtel Thanks app before recharging.

Validity And Eligibility

The Rs 200 pack is an add on recharge, not a standalone prepaid plan. Users need an active Airtel prepaid base plan to access its benefits. The pack is valid for 28 days and does not include voice calling or SMS benefits.

How To Activate YouTube Premium

After recharging, customers can open the Airtel Thanks app and go to the Rewards or OTT benefits section. They can select the YouTube Premium offer and follow the on screen instructions to activate the subscription. The benefit may need to be claimed separately after recharge, so users should complete the activation process rather than assume the subscription starts automatically.

The pack's appeal depends on how much of its bundled value customers actually use. For people who regularly watch YouTube, consume mobile data and stream content across multiple platforms, combining these benefits in one recharge could be convenient. Those interested only in YouTube Premium should compare the offer with a standalone subscription before deciding.

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