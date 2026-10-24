Kerala Weather Warning: These 5 Districts Are Under Red Alert As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rain

Kerala is bracing for intense rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing five districts under red alert over the next two days. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain cautious amid the risk of floods and landslides.

According to the IMD's latest update, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are under red alert for Sunday, October 25, while Idukki and Palakkad have been placed under red alert for Monday, October 26.

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For Saturday, October 24, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. These warnings apply to Saturday, while the red alerts for the five districts cover Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam are under yellow alert for heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The IMD classifies rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours as extremely heavy. Very heavy rainfall ranges from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, while heavy rainfall refers to precipitation between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm over the same period.

In view of the forecast, the KSDMA has warned that intense rainfall over a short period could lead to flash floods, overflowing streams, urban waterlogging and landslides, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas.

The KSDMA has urged people living in areas susceptible to landslides and flooding to remain alert and move to safer locations when advised or if conditions pose an immediate threat. Residents have also been cautioned against venturing into rivers, streams and other water bodies during periods of intense rainfall, as rising water levels and strong currents could pose serious risks.

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The authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel while the weather warnings remain in effect, particularly in vulnerable areas where heavy rainfall could disrupt movement and increase the risk of accidents. It has also specifically cautioned against visiting waterfalls and hilly areas during adverse weather conditions.

The KSDMA has called on residents and government agencies to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as Kerala prepares for the possibility of intense rainfall over the coming days.

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