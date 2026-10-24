Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched At Rs 1.60 Lakh: What's New

Bajaj Auto has launched an updated version of the Pulsar NS200 in India, adding new technology and rider assistance features to its 200cc streetfighter motorcycle. Priced at Rs 1.60 lakh, ex showroom in Delhi, the updated model gets a new TFT instrument console, ride by wire technology and a quickshifter. The engine has also received a modest power boost, while the motorcycle retains its existing 199.5cc configuration.



Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes



The biggest change to the Pulsar NS200 is the addition of a 5 inch colour TFT display, replacing the older LCD instrument console. The new unit supports Google Maps mirroring, bringing navigation information to the rider's display. The motorcycle also gets an electronic throttle system, which enables selectable ride modes. Other additions include traction control, a bi directional quickshifter, adjustable levers, a USB Type C charging port, a hazard warning switch and Panic Brake Alert.



The quickshifter allows riders to change gears without using the clutch under suitable riding conditions. Traction control is designed to help manage rear wheel slip, particularly when grip is limited.



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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Engine And Hardware



The updated motorcycle continues to use a 199.5cc, single cylinder, four valve, liquid cooled engine paired with a six speed gearbox. Power has increased by 1hp to 25.5hp, while peak torque remains at 18.7Nm. Bajaj has also upgraded the front suspension with thicker 37mm upside down forks, replacing the earlier 33mm units. The motorcycle now gets a radial rear tyre as well. Its perimeter frame, box section swingarm and rear monoshock have been retained.



Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price And Rivals



The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 costs Rs 1.60 lakh, ex showroom in Delhi, which is Rs 11,000 more than the lower priced variant with upside down forks. Its key rival is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, which is priced between Rs 1.48 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, ex showroom. The new features give the Pulsar NS200 a stronger technology package, although buyers will need to weigh these additions against the price difference between the two motorcycles.



The update reflects a shift in the 200cc motorcycle segment, where manufacturers are increasingly using electronics and connectivity to distinguish their products. For the Pulsar NS200, the quickshifter, traction control and ride modes add functionality without a major engine redesign. Whether these upgrades justify the higher price will depend on how much value riders place on technology alongside performance.



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