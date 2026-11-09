Gunmaaster G9: Trailer Of Emraan Hashmi And Genelia Deshmukh's Film To Drop On November 11

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's upcoming film, Gunmaaster G9, is a few weeks away from its grand theatrical release. Ahead of its arrival in cinemas on November 27, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to build anticipation around the project by unveiling new soundtracks.

After the film's songs Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar and Afsaana Banaaya Aapne grabbed nationwide attention, audiences have been eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the romantic drama. Now, the wait is finally over.

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Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Release Date Announced

Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account to announce that the trailer of Gunmaaster G9 will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 11. Alongside the announcement, Emraan shared a poster featuring himself and Genelia Deshmukh. The caption read, “The man, the story and the world of G9. It's almost time to see it all come together. The official trailer of #GunmaasterG9 drops on 11.11.26. In cinemas 27th November 2026.”

All About Gunmaaster G9

Made under the direction of Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 combines action, romance and drama. It brings together Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehill Mehra, Inayat Verma and others in key roles.

Emraan Hashmi will play Eshwar, an ordinary dairy-farm owner who is pushed to extreme lengths by love. Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Emraan. Aparshakti Khurana will be portraying a key role with grey shades and an emotional backstory.

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Bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Gunmaaster G9 is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Pen Movies handled its distribution and Phars Films distributed it overseas.



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