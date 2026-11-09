AEEE 2027 Registration Begins: Applications Available On aeee.amrita.edu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started registrations for Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) for 2027. Candidates seeking admission to its four-year BTech programmes can access the application form on aeee.amrita.edu. Candidates can check the latest updates on AEEE 2027 registration, the direct application link, eligibility requirements, application steps, examination dates and BTech admission from JEE Main scores.

Candidates need to complete the online application process by providing their personal and academic details, uploading required documents and paying the application fee.

To fill applications for AEEE log on to aeee.amrita.edu and access the 2027 application form. Candidates must complete the online application process by providing their personal and academic details, upload required documents and pay the fee. Applicants should verify all information before submitting the form. The last date to apply for AEEE 2027 is yet to be notified by Amrita University.

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The application process is currently underway and candidates should use a valid email ID and mobile number while registering to receive important admission-related notifications.

How to Fill AEEE 2027 Application Form?

Follow the steps below to complete the AEEE registration process:

Visit aeee.amrita.edu.

Register using a valid mobile number.

Verify the details using the OTP.

Fill in personal, academic and communication details.

Upload the required documents and photograph.

Select the preferred examination city.

Choose the admission route through AEEE, JEE Main or both, as applicable.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the registration deadline, admit card release, examination slots and counselling process.

As per the examination schedule, AEEE 2027 will be conducted from April 15 to May 7, 2027. The examination will be held in computer-based test format. More details on phase-wise schedules, slot booking dates and other examination-related details are yet to be announced.

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AEEE 2027: BTech Admission Through JEE Main

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers BTech admission not only through AEEE scores, but JEE Main scores as well. Candidates need to select their preferred admission route while filling out the application subject to options available on the portal.

Students planning to appear for JEE Main 2027 can also apply for Amrita BTech admission through their JEE Main performance.

The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours and is conducted in English language. The question paper covers Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Quantitative Aptitude, with questions presented in multiple-choice format. The examination is conducted at test centres across 100+ cities.

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