Melania Trump Launches $7.2 Million Scholarship Fund For Foster Youth

Melania Trump has announced a $7.2 million scholarship endowment to support students who have grown up in foster care, enhancing her 'Fostering the Future' initiative to provide better access to children to pursue higher education. The announcement was made in Louisiana ahead of the Louisiana State-Alabama game, where the First Lady received a warm reception from the crowd. She was shown on the stadium's Jumbotron waving from a box alongside members of the Louisiana National Guard.

The endowment will help foster youth cover tuition and other education-related expenses, offering them greater financial stability as they pursue college degrees.

Speaking at a ceremony ahead of the game, Melania said the initiative was intended to give a stronger foundation for the future of young people from foster care.

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"This achievement will give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation, and a chance to build a wonderful life," she was quoted as saying by AFP.

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Her Fostering the Future programme, under the 'Be Best initiative', works with universities across the United States to create scholarship opportunities for students from the foster care system. The programme currently has partnerships with over 20 institutions, including Vanderbilt University, the University of Virginia, the University of North Carolina, University of Texas, University of Wisconsin, Georgia and Ohio State University. The University of Alabama is among the institutions associated with the programme.

On the occasion, Melania met several scholarship recipients and posed for photographs with students who are benefiting from the programme.

Education and children's welfare have remained key themes of Melania's public initiatives. Speaking about the purpose of the scholarship, she said that access to quality education could have a lasting impact on young people's lives.

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"A great education does more than prepare someone for work life. It gives something no one can ever take away. There is nothing more powerful we can give a young person than a world-class education," she said.

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