'Disclose Your Interests': The Liver Doc Questions Ranveer Allahbadia Over Temple

The debate over Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable has taken a fresh turn, with hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, questioning podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's public endorsement of the device and asking him to disclose his financial interests in the startup.

Responding to Allahbadia's comments on X, The Liver Doc wrote, "Hello Ranveer, it is also prudent and ethical to disclose your interests."

The remark comes after Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, defended Goyal's ambitious wearable project amid growing criticism over its scientific claims. However, Allahbadia's association with Temple goes beyond public support. He is among the angel investors in the health-tech startup, although his exact equity holding has not been publicly disclosed.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia Backs Deepinder Goyal's Temple Amid Criticism, Calls For Support

According to Inc42 Media's breakdown of Temple's shareholding, Goyal holds a 28.59% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder. Institutional investors include Steadview Capital, with 5.28%, Peak XV Partners with 3.17%, Dharana Fund with 2.9% and QLT Technology with 2.11%.

The cap table also features several prominent startup figures, including Akshant Goyal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Varun Alagh, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Kunal Shah and Raj Shamani. Employee stock ownership plans account for 10% of the company, while other shareholders collectively hold 38.06%.

Allahbadia had taken to X to defend Goyal's venture, arguing that the device should not be dismissed as unscientific without sufficient evidence.

"Twitter calls Deepinder Goyal's Temple unscientific. None of us have enough information to say that yet," he wrote.

He also pointed to Goyal's personal investment of $20 million and the presence of scientists from Harvard and Boston University on Temple's advisory board as reasons to give the project a fair hearing.

In a separate video shared on X, Allahbadia praised Goyal for venturing into a challenging hardware business after spending 18 years building Zomato. He described Temple's ambient isolation feature as a way to enable private conversations and called the wearable "a dedicated personal assistant for your mind".

ALSO READ: The Liver Doc Intensifies Attack On Deepinder Goyal's Temple: 'Very Much Like Baba Ramdev's Coronil'

Priced at around Rs 85,000, Temple is designed to sit near the temples of the forehead. Its developers say the device tracks BrainFlow, a measure related to blood flow, and Entropy, which they describe as an indicator of the body's effort to maintain internal functions.

The device has drawn questions from The Liver Doc, who has challenged its ability to measure blood flow inside the brain and raised concerns about its scientific methodology, interpretation of results and the absence of clinical studies establishing its health benefits.

In an earlier criticism, he compared Temple with Baba Ramdev's Coronil, describing the former as "scienceploitation" and the latter as pseudoscience.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.