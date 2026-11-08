Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester United will host Aston Villa in a Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 10 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Manchester United head into the contest after a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Roma in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Michael Carrick's side came from two goals down to secure the win, ending a difficult run of results across competitions.

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However, United are still struggling in the Premier League. They are 17th in the standings with seven points from nine matches and are yet to register a league win since August.

The Red Devils will be hoping to carry their midweek momentum into the domestic competition and move away from the relegation zone.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are 10th with 12 points from nine matches. Unai Emery's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, but have remained unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches.

Villa will be looking to return to winning ways and improve their position in the table.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will kick off at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, November 8.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Venue

The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Match Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Manchester United-Aston Villa contest.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Probable Starting XI

Manchester United: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.

Aston Villa: Zion Suzuki; Lamare Bogarde, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes; John McGinn, Malik Manzambi, Emiliano Buendia; Nicolas Jackson.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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