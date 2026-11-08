Anthropic Buys Power For AI Data Centres In $3.4 Billion Deal: Report

Anthropic PBC has agreed to pay $3.4 billion for gas-fired generators for data centers, the FT reported, in what it described as the largest known single purchase of power-generation equipment by an AI lab.

The company bought commitments for 1.7 gigawatts of heavy-duty generators from San Antonio-based equipment supplier OnePWR Solutions in late September, without acquiring the company itself, according to the newspaper. Anthropic initially planned to buy power from OnePWR before instead taking over its Caterpillar Inc. generator orders, it added.

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The purchase is the latest sign of AI labs pushing deeper into the energy industry and bypassing intermediaries in the race to secure scarce power equipment.

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The deal also reflects Anthropic's push for greater control over the infrastructure behind its AI operations, after relying heavily on partners to secure power, chips, data centers and land. The company said on Monday that it intends to spend more than $895 billion in the years ahead, with most of the total related to computing-power costs and infrastructure.

OnePWR and Anthropic declined to comment to the FT, and did not immediately respond to requests from Blooomberg.

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