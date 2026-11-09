Janhvi Kapoor Says Mother Sridevi Gave Her A Nod For Her Bollywood Debut After A Nose Job

Janhvi Kapoor stepped into the Bollywood industry with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. Her debut came months after she lost her mother and legendary actor Sridevi. The actress has often shared that Sridevi was initially reluctant to let her follow in her footsteps and pursue acting.

However, in a recent conversation, Janhvi recalled an amusing memory of how her mother's opinion changed after she underwent a nose job.

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Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi's reaction to her nose job

While speaking with her maternal cousin, actress Maheswari, on Galatta Plus Tamil, Janhvi talked about the time she told her mother that she wanted to become an actor. Recalling Sridevi's initial reaction, the actress said her mother was taken aback but eventually encouraged her to commit herself completely to the profession.

“She said, ‘Okay, but then you have to give your life to it!'” Janhvi recalled.

Maheswari also remembered a conversation she had with Sridevi about Janhvi's career plans. Recalling what the late actress had told her, Maheswari said, “Jaanu wants to be in films, but I'm not very keen because it's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there.”

Janhvi then made a humorous revelation about her nose surgery and how it may have influenced her mother's opinion.

“I think maybe you should cut this out, but I think before I did my nose, she was unsure. She was like, ‘I don't think it's…' But after I did my nose, she said, ‘Yeah, there's potential,'” she joked.

Maheswari agreed that the family had experienced similar phases. Janhvi also brought up Sridevi's own experience with cosmetic surgery, adding, “Even Mumma. That was the shift in all of our lives.”

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Janhvi Kapoor on the ridicule she faced over cosmetic surgery

Janhvi had previously spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures during an appearance on the chat show Two Much, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. Reflecting on her choices, the actress said she had been careful about the procedures she opted for under her mother's guidance.

She said, “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I have had the guidance of my mom and everything.”

“I saw this other video the other day, where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, ‘Let's do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.' And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something, I don't know what,” Janhvi added.

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