Delhi To Get Its First Recreational Yamuna Cruise Service From Nov 10; Check Route, Details

Delhi is set to get a new tourist attraction with the launch of a recreational river cruise service on the Yamuna.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the service on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Sonia Vihar, according to a report by PIB.

The inauguration will take place in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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The cruise service will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna. The initiative aims to promote river-based tourism and provide residents and visitors with a new recreational experience in the national capital.

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Several other dignitaries are also expected to attend the inauguration. These include Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

Delhi Government ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, who handles the Public Works Department and Irrigation and Flood Control, and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra will also be present.

Manoj Tiwari, who is the Member of Parliament, along with senior officials from the Central and Delhi governments, will also attend the event.

Delhi Yamuna River Cruise: Route And Project Details

Yamuna has been declared National Waterway-110 under National Waterways Act, 2016.

The cruise service for recreation on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch is an initiative to develop the waterway for recreational navigation and tourism on the river.

The cruise vessel was successfully trial-run last month in the presence of senior officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Delhi Government ahead of its launch.

The project is being executed by the IWAI under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India.

It is aimed at promoting sustainable inland water transport and developing waterways as part of urban mobility and tourism infrastructure.

Electric-Powered Vessels To Support Sustainable Transport

The recreational cruise service is expected to offer Delhi residents and tourists a different way to experience the Yamuna while encouraging greater public engagement with the river.

The service will use electric-powered cruise vessels, highlighting the potential of inland waterways as a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transport.

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The initiative is also expected to add a new recreational attraction to the National Capital Region.

The project is being developed by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in collaboration with Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi Government.

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