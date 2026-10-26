'Namo Yamuna River Safari' to Launch in Delhi, Trial Of Cruise On Yamuna Begins

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched trial runs for the capital's first Yamuna river ferry service, 'Namo Yamuna River Safari'. The trial began on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur route, with the service expected to be formally launched after the completion of the trial runs.

In a video posted by NDTV, Gupta, along with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials were seen taking a ride on the cruise and inspecting its facilities.

The river safari is part of the Delhi government's riverfront tourism project, aimed at offering residents and tourists a new way to experience the Yamuna.

Routes And Duration

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a stretch of approximately 4-5 km upstream of the Wazirabad barrage.

Each trip will last around 40 minutes and accommodate a maximum of 30 passengers. The service is intended to promote river-based tourism along the Yamuna.

Ticket Price

Tickets for the river safari will be priced at Rs 500 per passenger. According to an official quoted by PTI, tickets will be available online through the Delhi Tourism website.

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Facilities And Safety Measures

The air-conditioned boats will be equipped with inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system and safety jackets.

The operator will be responsible for ensuring a safe, reliable and comfortable cruise service, including the safety of passengers, crew members and other river users.

The boats will either be leased or owned by the operator and must not be more than two years old. The operator will also be required to ensure a minimum of four trips per day.

Project Details

The project is being developed to promote cruise tourism along the Yamuna. In March 2025, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Delhi government agencies signed an agreement to develop cruise tourism on a stretch of around four kilometres between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The initiative is part of efforts to develop the Yamuna riverfront as a tourism destination in the national capital.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra told ANI that the project will feature a musical fountain along the riverfront, where visitors can watch a captivating story about Mother Yamuna. It will also include water sports, a food park and a dedicated kids' zone. Mishra said all facilities have been developed in strict compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

Launch Date

The trial runs began on Monday, October 26, with the formal launch expected in the coming days, subject to the completion of the trials.

Kapil Mishra told ANI that the ferry service is expected to open to the public by Chhath Puja. However, the Delhi government has not announced an exact date for the launch.

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