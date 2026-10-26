Who Will Lead Mumbai Indians Next? Ashwin Discusses Rohit, Hardik And Naman Dhir

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has played down speculation that Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma could be approaching the end of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, saying it is difficult to predict when the veteran will retire.

Ashwin drew a parallel with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, whose longevity has kept fans guessing about his retirement plans.

The 40-year-old also backed Naman Dhir as a potential future captain of Mumbai Indians, praising the young batter's clarity of thought and composure. Meanwhile, he believes Hardik Pandya could leave the franchise through a trade, although MI may decide to retain him at the last moment.

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"We don't know if he's (Rohit) going to play only one more year or longer. The same has been said about Dhoni, and he has ended up playing for many years and will likely return as a player again next season. In the future, I won't rule out Naman Dhir as a captaincy option, looking at his clarity and unflappability," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma's IPL Career And Records

Rohit has established himself as one of the most prolific batters in IPL history, scoring 7,329 runs in 281 matches. The right-hander has a highest score of 109 not out, an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 132.92.

His record includes two centuries and 49 half-centuries, along with 661 fours and 323 sixes.

Sharma also has an IPL hat-trick to his name, which he took in 2009 while playing against the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit began his IPL career with Deccan Chargers in 2008 before joining Mumbai Indians in 2011. He has won six IPL titles during his career, one with Deccan Chargers in 2009 and five with Mumbai Indians.

Under Rohit's captaincy, MI won the IPL title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, establishing him as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history.

Given his contribution to the franchise, speculation over his future remains a major talking point among Mumbai Indians supporters. However, Ashwin's comparison with Dhoni highlights how difficult it can be to predict when an experienced player will decide to step away from the league.

Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Naman Dhir As Future MI Captain

Ashwin also identified Naman Dhir as a potential captaincy option for Mumbai Indians in the future. He praised Dhir's clarity of thought and composure, qualities that could help him take on greater responsibility within the franchise.

A leadership change would be significant for MI, who have experienced contrasting fortunes under Hardik Pandya since he returned to the franchise from Gujarat Titans in 2024.

Hardik Pandya's Future At Mumbai Indians

Ashwin believes Pandya could leave Mumbai Indians through a trade, unless the franchise decides to retain him at the last moment. He also suggested that MI could look at a leg-spinner or an Indian left-arm pacer from Punjab Kings as part of a potential deal.

"It's almost certain that he (Hardik) won't be with MI unless they try to retain him at the last moment. But I do believe he'll be traded. MI might look for a leg-spinner in the trade, and there were even talks of MI targeting an Indian left-arm pacer from PBKS for Hardik," Ashwin noted.

Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2024 season and was appointed captain, replacing Rohit. The decision attracted considerable scrutiny from fans, given Rohit's success at the helm.

MI endured a difficult first season under Pandya, winning just four of their 14 matches and finishing last in the points table.

The franchise improved in 2025, qualifying for the playoffs after finishing fourth in the league stage. However, its campaign ended with a defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

The 2026 season proved disappointing once again. Mumbai Indians managed only four wins in their first 12 matches and eventually finished ninth, with four wins and 10 defeats.

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The team's failure to reach the playoffs for a second time in three seasons under Pandya has intensified scrutiny of his captaincy and raised questions about his future at the franchise.

With uncertainty surrounding Rohit's long-term plans, speculation over Pandya's future and Dhir emerging as a possible leadership option, Mumbai Indians could face important decisions ahead of the next IPL season.

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