IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Appoint Kieron Pollard As New Head Coach Replacing Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians on Saturday have promoted former all-rounder Kieron Pollard to the role of head coach, extending his 16-year association with the IPL franchise, the team announced on its official website. Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a 22-year-old player and currently served as the franchise's batting coach. Pollard steps into the shoes of Mahela Jayawardene who guided Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles.

Nita M. Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, welcomed the appointment, describing Pollard as an integral part of the franchise's family and expressing confidence in his ability to lead the team.

“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game,” Ambani said. She added that Pollard understood the expectations associated with representing the franchise and expressed confidence that he would bring the same commitment and determination to his new role.

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Having experienced the evolution of T20 cricket as a player and subsequently worked as batting coach, he brings experience of the format's tactical and strategic requirements.

Reacting to his elevation, Pollard described the appointment as an honour and acknowledged the importance of the franchise in his career. “It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me,” Pollard said.

He thanked Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the Mumbai Indians management, “I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team's legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate.”

Mumbai Indians appointed Pollard to ensure strategic continuity and cultivate internal leadership, leveraging his past championship experience to drive the franchise's future goals. The franchise said his leadership would draw on his experience during its successful years while supporting its ambitions for the future.

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As head coach, Pollard will be tasked with helping the team maintain its competitive standards, strengthen its team culture and develop talent as Mumbai Indians prepare for the next chapter of their IPL campaign.

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