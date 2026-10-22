Nike Becomes Mumbai Indians' Official Kit Partner For Men's And Women's Teams

Nike has signed a multi-year partnership with the Mumbai Indians, becoming the official kit partner for both the franchise's men's and women's teams in India from the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"Mumbai Indians have always been about more than cricket," says Devang Bhimjyani, Head, Reliance Sports. "We are one family - our players, our Paltan - built on nurturing talent, backing it fearlessly and playing for a city that never stops. Nike shares our belief in athletes and in the power of sport to inspire. Together, we see an opportunity to connect cricket and culture, inspire the next generation, and take the spirit of MI and Mumbai to fans around the world."

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"Cricket is woven into the heartbeat of India, and few teams capture its energy like Mumbai Indians," says Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India. "The club embodies the ambition and belief that make sport so powerful. That's exactly what drew Nike to this partnership, which represents our effort to serve athletes, celebrate the game and help inspire the next generation."

"Mumbai Indians backed me and gave me the opportunity to express myself on the big stage. Nike has been part of my journey too, so bringing these two families together feels personal," says Tilak Varma, Nike athlete and member of the Mumbai Indians men's team. "Wearing the MI colors with the Nike Swoosh will remind me of how far I've come - and how much more I want to achieve. Somewhere, there's a kid in the nets dreaming of playing in blue and gold. I want them to see us and think, 'That could be me.'"

Players and support staff will begin wearing Nike team apparel this month, while both teams are set to unveil their new kits ahead of their respective 2027 campaigns.

The partnership will also give fans access to Nike apparel inspired by Mumbai Indians' identity and the city's energy and culture. Alongside the official team kits, the collection will feature additional styles reflecting the franchise's identity.

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Mumbai Indians are one of the most decorated teams in IPL history. The men's team has won five titles, the joint most along with the Chennai Super Kings.

The women's team has also won the title twice in four seasons.

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