Alcohol Addiction Worsened After Divorce: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up After Retiring From First-Class Cricket

Cricketing ace Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that his struggle with alcohol intensified following his divorce and eventually ended up with him spending 26 days in rehab. The cricketer recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket post which he spoken about dealing with anxiety and panic attacks while attempting to rebuild his personal life and reviving his international career.

In a candid conversation with former India opener Aakash Chopra, Chahal opened up about his dependence on alcohol, the emotional toll of his divorce and his decision to seek professional help.

The 36-year-old admitted that his alcohol consumption had become difficult to control, particularly after his marriage ended, when he realised that continuing down the same path could jeopardise his cricket career.

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"Things got excessive after my divorce, and my mental state was not that great. I realised that if I continued down that path, I would ruin the very thing I love most -- cricket. So I put an end to it, and now I am in a much happier and better space," Chahal said during the podcast.

In a candid conversation with former India opener Aakash Chopra, Yuzvendra Chahal speaks about his difficult times in life.

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The cricketer revealed that he eventually checked into a rehabilitation centre, where he spent 26 days working towards recovery.

"After last year of county cricket... It (alcohol addiction) crossed all limits, so I checked into a rehab centre and stayed there for 26 days. Now, I know how to handle it," Chahal told Chopra.

Looking back, the cricketer said seeking help proved to be a turning point, allowing him to regain control over his emotions and focus on his physical fitness.

"That decision made a massive difference to my personal life. My maturity increased. My emotions are balanced now. Last IPL, my body felt like I was 30 years old again, [with me] doing gym work, fielding drills and training properly," he said.

Chahal traced his drinking habit back to 2011, around the time he began his Indian Premier League journey. What initially started as part of a social lifestyle gradually became a problem.

He recalled advice from former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who had once reminded him about the importance of maintaining balance in life. Chahal admitted that although the advice sounded straightforward, putting it into practice was far more challenging.

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His personal difficulties were compounded by the scrutiny surrounding his divorce. Chahal said the constant public discussion about his private life affected him emotionally.

"When you are a public figure, everything happening in your life becomes an invitation for people to comment. I felt bad, and there were a lot of difficulties," he recalled.

Chahal, also revealed about experiencing anxiety and panic attacks, describing episodes during which his heartbeat would increase and he would struggle to speak.

He recollected that the symptoms sometimes became so visible that people around him could tell 'something was wrong'.

During this period, he approached former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry to request a break from cricket. Chahal said Chaudhry was supportive, while his family and close friends helped him through the difficult phase.

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He credited their support, along with rehabilitation that helped him find emotional stability. On October 2, Chahal announced his retirement from first-class cricket, ending a red-ball career that began with Haryana in 2009.

The leg-spinner finished with 148 wickets from 49 first-class matches at an average of 32.27. Despite representing India extensively in limited-overs cricket, he never received a Test cap.

His final first-class appearance came for Northamptonshire against Middlesex at Lord's during the 2026 County Championship.

Reflecting on his decision in an Instagram post, Chahal admitted that representing India in Test cricket had been a long-standing ambition.

"I played my last First-Class match at Lord's, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format," he wrote.

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