Kieron Pollard Gets Key Role At MI: A Look At The Head Coaches Of The IPL Franchise So Far

Mumbai Indians have named Kieron Pollard their head coach for the IPL 2027 season, handing the former West Indies all-rounder a bigger role at the franchise he has been associated with for 16 years. Pollard, who made his name as one of the team's key players before moving into coaching, will take over from Mahela Jayawardene, who stepped down in October after serving two stints as head coach.

The five-time IPL champions have seen several coaching changes since the tournament began in 2008, with different coaches overseeing the team's early years and its title-winning campaigns.

Mumbai Indians Head Coaches Over The Years

Lalchand Rajput: 2008



Lalchand Rajput was Mumbai Indians' first head coach in the inaugural IPL season. The team finished fifth in the points table and missed out on a place in the semi finals.



Shaun Pollock: 2009



Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock took charge in 2009. Mumbai Indians finished seventh that season as the franchise continued to find its footing in the new tournament.



Robin Singh: 2010 To 2012



Robin Singh coached Mumbai Indians for three seasons. The team reached its first IPL final in 2010, finishing as runner up, and continued to qualify for the playoffs in the following two seasons.



John Wright: 2013 To 2014



John Wright took over in 2013 and guided Mumbai Indians to their maiden IPL title. The team defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final. Mumbai finished fourth in 2014.



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Ricky Ponting: 2015 To 2016



Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting led Mumbai Indians to their second IPL title in 2015. The team defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final but finished fifth the following season.



Mahela Jayawardene: 2017 To 2022 And 2025 To 2026



Mahela Jayawardene oversaw one of the most successful periods in the franchise's history, guiding Mumbai Indians to IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. He stepped away from the role after the 2022 season to take up a wider position within the Mumbai Indians group before returning as head coach for the 2025 season.



Mark Boucher: 2023 To 2024



Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher coached Mumbai Indians for two seasons. The team reached Qualifier 2 in 2023 but finished last in the standings in 2024.



Kieron Pollard: From 2027



Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a player in 2010 and helped the franchise win five IPL titles. After retiring from IPL playing duties in 2022, he became the team's batting coach. He will now lead the side as head coach from IPL 2027.



Mumbai Indians have built their success through a mix of experienced coaches and a strong core of players. Their five IPL titles came under John Wright, Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene, showing how different coaching tenures contributed to the franchise's growth. Pollard's appointment brings continuity, but his biggest challenge will be helping Mumbai return to the top after going without an IPL title since 2020.



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