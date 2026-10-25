India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI

India Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday, October 25.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side will look to seal the series after registering a dominant nine-wicket victory in the opening ODI. India bowled Zimbabwe out for 197 before chasing down the target in just 27.1 overs.

Pratika Rawal starred with an unbeaten 100 in 96 balls, while Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls. With the ball, Shree Charani claimed four wickets for 23 runs, while Kranti Gaud picked up three wickets.

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India, who had also swept the preceding T20I series 3-0, will aim to continue their winning run. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to produce a stronger performance with the bat and keep the three-match ODI series alive.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The second ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. IST, while the toss will take place at 1:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Venue

The second ODI will take place at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, Gujarat.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Form guide (most recent first)

India: W-L-L-L-W

Zimbabwe: L-L-W-L-L

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the second ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women second ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Full Series Schedule

ODI Series

* 1st ODI: October 23 — Vadodara

* 2nd ODI: October 25 — Vadodara

* 3rd ODI: October 28 — Vadodara

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Jintimani Kalita.

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Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha and Sharne Mayers.

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