Trump Says An AI CEO Was Told To 'Get Ready To Go To Jail’. Here’s What We Know

US President Donald Trump has revealed that his administration once threatened the leader of a major artificial intelligence company with imprisonment over alleged misconduct involving AI. However, he refused to identify the executive or the company.

Speaking to CBS journalist Ross Douthat on '60 Minutes', Trump said the Department of Justice received a report that someone was “doing something bad with AI”.

“We called them very strongly and said, ‘Get ready to go to jail. Please give your wife a kiss good night,'” Trump said.

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He also recalled telling the individual to return home and spend time with their family because they could be arrested the following morning. According to Trump, the executive “totally changed everything” after the warning.

When Douthat asked whether the individual led a major AI company, Trump replied, “One of the big ones. Yeah.” He offered no details about the alleged conduct, the investigation or any subsequent enforcement action.

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Nvidia controversy adds another layer

Trump's remarks come as Nvidia faces an independent board investigation involving CEO Jensen Huang and allegations of a possible foreign intelligence link.

Huang has admitted infidelity, while Nvidia says it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised. Trump has described Huang as an honourable person.

However, there is no evidence connecting Huang to the unnamed executive in Trump's account.

Trump backs AI safeguards but opposes restrictive rules

The interview also covered Washington's approach to AI regulation. Trump said the risks could be managed and added, “I don't mind guardrails.” However, he warned against rules that could leave the US behind China.

His comments highlight the administration's balancing act. It wants companies to address AI risks without slowing American development. For now, Trump's account offers no name, formal charges or details of the alleged offence.

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