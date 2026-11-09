Jensen Huang On Way Out? The 1958 Psychology Theory That Could Save Nvidia CEO’s Job

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing questions over his future at the company as its board investigates allegations surrounding his personal relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of gathering intelligence for Beijing. The controversy could put the leadership of one of the most influential figures in the global AI industry under scrutiny.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale School of Management, believes Huang's position is far from secure. He estimates the CEO has roughly a 50-50 chance of surviving the controversy.

However, a psychological theory dating back to 1958 may help explain why Huang could still retain the board's support. Known as idiosyncrasy credits, the concept was developed by social psychologist Edwin Hollander. It suggests that people who build trust through strong performance and by meeting group expectations are often given more leeway when they make mistakes.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Huang has built considerable goodwill since co-founding Nvidia in 1993. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a key supplier of chips powering the global AI boom. Sonnenfeld believes this track record could give Huang some room to recover, particularly if the investigation finds that he was misled.

But his standing at the company may not be enough to shield him indefinitely. Sonnenfeld described the episode as an exceptionally poor lapse in judgment, arguing that another Nvidia employee could face dismissal in similar circumstances. He also warned that even the perception of reckless conduct could erode trust among employees, board members and government officials.

Also Read | Is Jensen Huang's Nvidia Job At Risk? Yale Expert Puts His Survival Odds At 50-50

Why Nvidia's Board Faces A Difficult Decision?

The investigation goes beyond Huang's personal life, with US officials also examining possible intelligence links involving Alice Huang and Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company that reportedly bought around $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips.

A key question for investigators is whether any restricted Nvidia technology reached Chinese customers through re-exports or remote computing services.

Nvidia's board has said it has found no evidence that company secrets or national security information were compromised. The Chinese Embassy has also rejected the allegations. No one has been charged.

Replacing Huang would create another challenge. His management structure reportedly includes around 60 direct reports, leaving no obvious successor. Sonnenfeld suggested former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as a possible external candidate if the board seeks outside leadership.

The stakes extend across Nvidia's investment network, which includes OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, CoreWeave and Nebius. The company has also joined major financial institutions in plans to mobilise more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure.

Also Read | Nvidia's Bad Week Could Be AMD's Big Moment. Here's Why

Huang will remain CEO during the investigation. However, Sonnenfeld expects him to surrender some operational responsibilities. Nvidia's November 17 earnings announcement and a November 18 congressional briefing request will put additional attention on the company.

Ultimately, the 1958 theory may explain Huang's opportunity to survive. Whether his accumulated credibility outweighs the allegations will depend on what the investigation establishes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.