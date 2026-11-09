'Our Dogs Alerted Us': Vivek Agnihotri Shares Diwali Fire Scare, Questions Mumbai Mayor On Safety Measures

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has raised concerns over the safety risks posed by Diwali fireworks in Mumbai after an errant rocket struck a sofa on his balcony and set it on fire.

In a post on X addressed to the city's Mayor on Monday, Agnihotri said the incident occurred on Sunday night, adding that his family escaped unharmed after their dogs alerted them in time.

ALSO READ | No Rockets In Mumbai Till November 25: BMC Imposes Ban After Multiple Diwali Fires

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He credited the sofa's fire-resistant fabric with helping prevent a potentially serious accident, adding that the family had feared such an incident could happen.

Agnihotri said the episode highlighted the dangers of indiscriminate firecracker use, particularly rockets that can land on residential properties and put lives and homes at risk.

Acknowledging the importance of Diwali celebrations, he argued that fireworks endangering others could not be justified in the name of cultural traditions.

"Errant rockets are not a cultural pride, they are a fire hazard," he wrote, adding that India's cultural values did not permit putting innocent lives, homes and property at risk.

The filmmaker also questioned the effectiveness of the civic administration's appeal urging residents to celebrate responsibly, arguing that such advisories would have little impact without strict enforcement.

Calling for a wider investigation into the fire incidents reported across Mumbai during the festive period, Agnihotri sought accountability from authorities responsible for public awareness, fire safety and the enforcement of court orders.

ALSO READ | Delhi's Diwali Pollution Worst In 5 Years, AQI Stays 'Very Poor' Next Morning

He said responsibility should extend beyond those bursting crackers to officials and agencies wherever negligence or lapses in enforcing safety regulations are established.

Agnihotri urged the authorities to investigate the incidents, identify those responsible and ensure stricter enforcement of safety norms to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.