'It's Ridiculous': Ryan Ten Doeschate Questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's Absence From India's ODI Plans

Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has shared his views on Yashasvi Jaiswal's continued absence from India's white-ball plans, admitting that it is difficult to see a batter of his talent missing out on opportunities in the ODI setup.

Jaiswal has established himself as an important part of India's Test team but is yet to secure a regular place in the limited-overs side.

The left-handed opener has played six ODIs so far, scoring 285 runs at an average of 71.25, including two centuries.

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Despite his impressive numbers, Jaiswal has struggled to find a consistent place in India's ODI plans, with competition for opening and top-order positions remaining intense.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, securing a regular place in the first-choice side remains a challenge for the youngster.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Cricket Podcast, Ten Doeschate reflected on the difficult position Jaiswal finds himself in despite his ability and hunger for runs. The former Netherlands all-rounder acknowledged that it is not easy to see a player with Jaiswal's talent being left out of the ODI setup.

"He is so hungry to do well. You know, even when he gets runs but doesn't get a big one, the genuine disappointment in leaving runs out there, you can see it really hurts him. He is also, just touching on the ODI point, he is desperate to play ODI cricket as well. He doesn't get into the team, which is - it's crazy," Doeschate said.

"It's ridiculous. There are some players we were chatting about yesterday who aren't in the team. But also just to be clear, you know, I wasn't the batting coach, so I didn't have that direct access to players in terms of working that closely with them. It was so I'd chip in here and there and maybe complement what the batting coach and the head coach were saying. But yeah, certainly very, very hungry, works very, very hard. One of those strange situations where he's actually not a great netter," he added.

Ryan Ten Doeschate Recalls Yashasvi Jaiswal's Australia Tour

Ten Doeschate also remembered Jaiswal's approach during India's 2024-25 Test series against Australia, especially his confidence against Australian quick Mitchell Starc.

The former India assistant coach recalled how Jaiswal handled Starc's pace and bounce on the tour even as the young man had a rough session in the nets on the previous day.

The incident was a glimpse of Jaiswal's confidence and ability to take on quality fast bowling, even in difficult conditions.

"I'll never forget, it happened in Australia, that whole build-up in Perth. And within the first three overs of the first Test match, Starc had bowled a 150k bouncer and he just pulled him in front of square. He just didn't look like he could play the short ball in the nets," he noted.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Upcoming Assignment

Jaiswal is currently in New Zealand with the India A team for an unofficial Test series against New Zealand A. The left-hander has been using the series to prepare for the upcoming international assignment.

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He is will be a part of the senior India squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting November 19.

The series will offer Jaiswal another chance to cement his place in India's Test batting order as the team prepares for the challenge overseas.

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