Meta Is Using AI To Spot Teens Who Claim To Be Adults On Instagram. The Feature Is Now Going Global

Meta expanding teen account protection features to users across the world, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday. This rollout will include the expansion of of its AI age-detection for teen across the globe on its social media platform Instagram. It will use Apple's age-range signal in Australia.

"We use AI technology to find people we suspect to be teens, even if they use an adult birthday, and place them in Teen Account protections. Since first introducing this technology, we've been placing more teens in age-appropriate protections and are encouraged by the results. Based on that success, today we're expanding this technology globally," the company's blog post said.

(This is a developing story.)

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