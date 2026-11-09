Diwali Turns Tragic In Delhi: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Firecracker Hits His Chest

Diwali celebrations turned tragic for a family in Delhi's Narela area on Sunday night after their 10-year-old son, Rishi, died in a firecracker accident while celebrating with relatives.

According to NDTV, Rishi was attempting to light a skyrocket when it malfunctioned and struck him in the chest instead of travelling into the air.

The boy was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared him dead. His family has since accused the hospital of medical negligence, alleging that delays and inadequate treatment contributed to his death.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | 'Our Dogs Alerted Us': Vivek Agnihotri Shares Diwali Fire Scare, Questions Mumbai Mayor On Safety Measures

Rishi's elder brother, Mohit, alleged that hospital staff were careless while attending to his brother.

"The doctors did not rush to attend to an emergency case. They walked slowly towards my brother and only pressed his chest," Mohit said, reported NDTV.

He also alleged that their father collapsed after being informed of Rishi's death. While Mohit was attending to his unconscious father, the boy's body was allegedly removed.

"My brother could have been saved. My brother was alive," Mohit added.

Rishi's mother, Anjali, also accused the hospital of failing to provide adequate treatment.

She said her son was bursting anar (flower-pot firecrackers) and sky shots when one of the fireworks struck him in the chest from behind.

"It struck his arteries. He was still breathing, so we rushed him to the hospital. They did not treat him well," she alleged.

ALSO READ | No Rockets In Mumbai Till November 25: BMC Imposes Ban After Multiple Diwali Fires

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, of which 214 were related to fire incidents. These included 24 fires specifically triggered by firecrackers.

The highest volume of emergency calls was recorded between 8 pm and 10 pm, when the fire service received 85 calls. Another 61 calls came in between 10 pm and midnight.

Five firefighters were also injured while responding to fire incidents across the capital.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.