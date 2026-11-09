'KL Rahul At No 6?': Kris Srikkanth Slams Gautam Gambhir's Middle-Order Strategy

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned India's decision to send Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul in the second ODI against New Zealand, arguing that Rahul deserves a higher batting position in the team.

India followed a similar batting order in the first two ODIs of the series, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer occupying the top four positions.

Axar was then promoted in the middle order, while Rahul came in lower down the order.

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The decision came under scrutiny during the second ODI in Wellington, where India were chasing a target of 135 runs. Axar was dismissed after scoring seven runs off 17 balls, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 off 38 deliveries, helping India negotiate a difficult situation.

Srikkanth questioned why a batter of Rahul's experience and ability was sent in after Axar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 1983 World Cup winner said, "But what justice is it to send Rahul at No.6 after Axar Patel?"

"He's the only one who looked comfortable in the second ODI. Once the conditions are difficult, only two players step up, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. If Rahul had got out early in the last match, India were finished. But what justice is it to send Rahul at No. 6 after Axar Patel? How can you justify Axar Patel batting ahead of him? Gautam Gambhir needs to understand Rahul is a marquee player. He has scored centuries at No. 3 and No. 4 for India. Yet, he is being reduced to such a role. It's gross injustice," Srikkanth was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda on his YouTube channel.

He also pointed out that Rahul has scored international centuries while batting at Nos. 3 and 4, and described his current role lower down the order as unfair.

Shubman Gill Had Explained India's Flexible Middle-Order Plan

Ahead of the five-match ODI series, India captain Shubman Gill had confirmed that the team's top four would comprise Rohit Sharma, Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

"We will have a floating approach for No. 5 and No. 6. Our top four is set, all right-handers. So if a lefty is needed, Axar bhai goes and, depending on the match situation, even KL bhai can go. So, a bit flexible," Gill had said.

However, Gill had also said that India would follow a flexible approach for the No. 5 and No. 6 positions. Axar Patel and KL Rahul were expected to share these roles depending on the match situation.

The strategy gives India the option of promoting Axar, the only left-handed batter among the top six, when the team needs a different batting combination. Rahul, meanwhile, can be moved up or down the order depending on the requirements of the innings.

Srikkanth Impressed With Gurnoor Brar

While questioning India's batting combination, Srikkanth also praised the performances of young pacer Gurnoor Brar in the ongoing ODI series.

"Gurnoor Brar is pretty good in ODIs and Tests. It's in T20s that he's a problem. But the young Indian pacers have really impressed. Indian pacers have always delivered when conditions favour them, not just now but for years, since the Javagal Srinath days. But on normal wickets, Indian pacers always get smashed," said Srikkanth.

Brar has picked up seven wickets in the first two matches and was particularly impressive in the second ODI, returning figures of 4/30 in his quota of 10 overs.

His spell in Wellington against New Zealand is the second best bowling performance by an Indian fast bowler on New Zealand soil. Javagal Srinath holds the record with figures of 4/23 which he recorded against New Zealand in Auckland in 2003.

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New Zealand were bundled out for 134 by Brar's effort in the second ODI, setting a target of 135 runs. India eventually secured a four-run victory under the DLS method to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

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