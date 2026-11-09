Is Jensen Huang’s Nvidia Job At Risk? Yale Expert Puts His Survival Odds At 50-50

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing questions over his future at the company after its board launched an independent investigation into allegations involving his personal relationship with a senior executive accused of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The controversy has drawn attention beyond Huang's personal life, with US officials reportedly suspecting that Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, was gathering information for Beijing, according to a TechCrunch report.

No one has been charged in connection with the allegations, while the Chinese Embassy has dismissed them as baseless. Nvidia's board has also said it has found no evidence that company secrets or national security information were compromised.

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The investigation has put Huang's leadership under scrutiny, raising questions about whether he can continue to head the world's most valuable AI chipmaker.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale School of Management, believes Huang's position is far from secure. Sonnenfeld, who has hosted the Nvidia chief at leadership summits, put his chances of surviving the controversy at roughly 50-50.

He described the episode as a serious lapse in judgment, arguing that an ordinary Nvidia employee would likely be fired under similar circumstances. Huang's track record and reputation could work in his favour, Sonnenfeld said, but that goodwill may only go so far.

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The professor said Huang could retain the board's confidence if investigators establish that he was misled. However, proving that he knew nothing about the alleged intelligence links will be central to the outcome.

Nvidia also faces a succession challenge. Huang has maintained a relatively flat management structure, with around 60 direct reports. This leaves no obvious internal successor if the board decides to replace him. Sonnenfeld suggested former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as one possible outside candidate.

The stakes extend across the AI industry. Nvidia has invested in companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, CoreWeave and Nebius. It has also joined financial institutions in plans to mobilise more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure.

The board must now examine Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed and determine whether any chips reached restricted Chinese customers. Huang will remain CEO during the investigation, but congressional scrutiny is also approaching. Three House committee chairmen have requested a closed-door briefing on November 18. Nvidia is scheduled to report quarterly results on November 17.

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Even if Huang keeps his position, Sonnenfeld expects him to delegate some operational responsibilities. The investigation could therefore test not only Huang's leadership, but also the governance and security standards of an industry built around Nvidia's influence.

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