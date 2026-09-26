Kalki 2: Deepika Padukone Won't Return, But What About Her Character? Here's What Nag Ashwin Said

The Kalki 2898 AD franchise is set to return with a bigger continuation of its futuristic story, bringing several key characters back for the next chapter. As anticipation around the sequel continues to grow, questions surrounding its cast and storyline have also remained a topic of discussion.

No New Cast Additions For Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Director Nag Ashwin has indicated that Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will not feature any fresh additions to its already extensive cast. Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker said the sequel will continue with the characters and storyline established in the first instalment.

His comments come after Vyjayanthi Movies announced Deepika Padukone's exit from the project on X, confirming that the actor would not return for the sequel.

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Deepika played Sumathi in the 2024 sci-fi film, with her character playing a crucial role in the larger narrative. Sumathi was carrying the unborn Kalki, making her central to the conflict involving Prabhas' Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan's Supreme Yaskin.

Will Sumathi Be Replaced In The Sequel?

Following Deepika's departure, reports had suggested that Sai Pallavi was approached for the role. However, Nag Ashwin's latest comments about there being no new additions have once again raised questions about how Sumathi's character will be handled in the sequel.

The director has not revealed whether the character will be recast or whether the story will take a different approach to her absence. No official announcement has confirmed Sai Pallavi's reported involvement in the role.

Kalki 2 Shooting Timeline Revealed

Nag Ashwin also shared an update on the production schedule. According to the director, regular shooting for the sequel is expected to begin in mid-October 2026. Some individual portions featuring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan were already filmed earlier this year, while the team was waiting for Prabhas' availability.

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With the lead actors' schedules now in place, the filmmaker expects to complete the shoot by mid-2027, following which the project will enter post-production. He has also indicated that the release date will be discussed after filming is completed.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. She is also part of filmmaker Atlee's Raaka, which features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor.

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