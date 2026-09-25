Vibe Box Office Collection Day 8: Kunal Kemmu's Action-Comedy Continues Its Theatrical Journey In Week 2

After witnessing ups and downs in its first week, Vibe has entered Day 8 at the domestic box office. The action-comedy continues to add to its overall collection as it steps into its second week in theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 8

The film has earned Rs 24.25 lakh so far on Day 8 from 340 shows across 67 cities, with an occupancy of 14.4%. According to trade tracker TrackTollywood, its India gross collection stands at Rs 13.51 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Hindi version earned Rs 24.25 lakh from 340 shows, recording 14.4% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Collection So Far

TrackTollywood reports that Vibe opened with Rs 2.15 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, it collected Rs 3.49 crore, while Day 4 added Rs 1.10 crore. The film earned Rs 1.31 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1.04 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, it collected Rs 92.85 lakh, taking the Week 1 collection to Rs 13.27 crore before Day 8's ongoing figures.

About The Film

Released on September 18, Vibe is a Hindi action-comedy about best friends Bugs and Hardik, whose ordinary lives take a dangerous turn when they are pulled into a secret mission to stop a terrorist threat. With no combat experience, the unlikely duo must rely on their instincts and friendship to complete the mission and protect the country.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film marking his return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express. He plays the role of Hardik Sharma in the film. Sparsh Shrivastava stars as Bhagirath aka Bugs, Preity G. Zinta as Madam H, Vanshika Dhir as Kareena, Yashpal Sharma as Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav as Bansi and Sharmila Tagore as the Home Minister.

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