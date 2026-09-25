Don't Be Shy X Reviews: Viewers Call Aarushi Bajaj's Film 'Heartwarming' And 'Comforting'

Growing up rarely goes exactly as planned, especially when expectations, relationships and reality begin pulling a person in different directions. Don't Be Shy explores this phase through a young woman trying to balance her ambitions, relationships and the person she wants others to believe she is.
Don't Be Shy Story
The film follows 20-year-old Shyamili “Shy” Das, played by Aarushi Bajaj, who believes she has her future completely figured out. She wants to marry her wealthy boyfriend Mayank Jhunjhunwalla, pursue an IIM degree, become a CEO and have children before turning 30.
However, Shy's carefully constructed life comes with a secret. Wanting to fit into her college's affluent social circle, she hides her middle-class background and pretends to belong to an extremely wealthy family from Dubai. In reality, her family runs a struggling saree shop.
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When her carefully laid-out future starts taking unexpected turns, Shy finds herself dealing with the unpredictability of young adulthood. The story explores first love, friendship, heartbreak, ambition and the process of understanding one's own identity.
Don't Be Shy X Reactions
Some viewers on X praised Don't Be Shy for its heartwarming storyline, fresh Gen-Z appeal and Aarushi Bajaj's performance, calling it a fun and comforting watch.
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Don't Be Shy is such an endearing, heartwarming watch! Aarushi Bajaj completely shines with her infectious screen presence, vulnerability, and effortless comic timing.— Harish Napa (@harish_napa) September 24, 2026
Another fantastic production venture backed by Alia Bhatt with wonderful music that hits all the right…
I LOVED DON'T BE SHY— souroshi ????????️???? (she/her) (@aashikk_aawaara) September 25, 2026
ALIA BHATT, PLEASE MAKE MORE FILMS
They don't want a fairytale ending. They want an honest, awkward, anxiety-filled, authentic beginning and they're not SHY in telling it their way. That's the Gen Z coming of age rom-com. This one raised my curiosity. #DontBeShy Well done Producer @aliaa08https://t.co/Wtk7RDm16H— Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) September 18, 2026
Fresh, fun and ridiculously comforting.— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) September 25, 2026
Don't Be Shy feels like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar got a Gen-Z makeover, with college chaos, crushes, friendship, romance and plenty of main-character energy.
A warm, easy-breezy comfort watch. pic.twitter.com/x5vGX4T5Hv
However, one viewer had a contrasting take, calling the film a “YA misfire” and saying it left them “wry and annoyed.”
Don't Be Shy forced me to be wry and annoyed. Surprising YA misfire by Alia, the producer.— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) September 25, 2026
Review:https://t.co/kp5R2BAoCc
Don't Be Shy Cast
Aarushi Bajaj leads the cast as Shyamili “Shy” Das, with Piyush Khati playing her wealthy boyfriend Mayank Jhunjhunwalla. Ansh Duggal appears as Dhruv, while Bianca Arora plays Tara.
The supporting cast includes Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, Anju Alva Naik and Javed Khan King. Alia Bhatt also makes a cameo appearance in the promotional song Re Bawri.
Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don't Be Shy marks her directorial debut. Sehaj Kaur Maini has co-written the film with Mukerji.
The film is produced by Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Vikesh Bhutani and Grishma Shah under Eternal Sunshine Productions and Chalkboard Entertainment.
Don't Be Shy Release Date And OTT Platform
Don't Be Shy premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2026.
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