Don't Be Shy X Reviews: Viewers Call Aarushi Bajaj's Film 'Heartwarming' And 'Comforting'

Growing up rarely goes exactly as planned, especially when expectations, relationships and reality begin pulling a person in different directions. Don't Be Shy explores this phase through a young woman trying to balance her ambitions, relationships and the person she wants others to believe she is.

Don't Be Shy Story

The film follows 20-year-old Shyamili “Shy” Das, played by Aarushi Bajaj, who believes she has her future completely figured out. She wants to marry her wealthy boyfriend Mayank Jhunjhunwalla, pursue an IIM degree, become a CEO and have children before turning 30.

However, Shy's carefully constructed life comes with a secret. Wanting to fit into her college's affluent social circle, she hides her middle-class background and pretends to belong to an extremely wealthy family from Dubai. In reality, her family runs a struggling saree shop.

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When her carefully laid-out future starts taking unexpected turns, Shy finds herself dealing with the unpredictability of young adulthood. The story explores first love, friendship, heartbreak, ambition and the process of understanding one's own identity.

Don't Be Shy X Reactions

Some viewers on X praised Don't Be Shy for its heartwarming storyline, fresh Gen-Z appeal and Aarushi Bajaj's performance, calling it a fun and comforting watch.

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However, one viewer had a contrasting take, calling the film a “YA misfire” and saying it left them “wry and annoyed.”

Don't Be Shy Cast

Aarushi Bajaj leads the cast as Shyamili “Shy” Das, with Piyush Khati playing her wealthy boyfriend Mayank Jhunjhunwalla. Ansh Duggal appears as Dhruv, while Bianca Arora plays Tara.

The supporting cast includes Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, Anju Alva Naik and Javed Khan King. Alia Bhatt also makes a cameo appearance in the promotional song Re Bawri.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don't Be Shy marks her directorial debut. Sehaj Kaur Maini has co-written the film with Mukerji.

The film is produced by Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Vikesh Bhutani and Grishma Shah under Eternal Sunshine Productions and Chalkboard Entertainment.

Don't Be Shy Release Date And OTT Platform

Don't Be Shy premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2026.

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