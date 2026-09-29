Claude Outage: Anthropic Investigates Degraded Performance Across Claude AI, API And Code

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is currently investigating reports of degraded performance across its ecosystem of Claude products.

According to an update posted on the company's official status page, the ongoing technical issues are impacting its core consumer-facing chatbot Claude.ai, the developer-focused Claude API, and its programming environment Claude Code.

The incident began on September 29, with Anthropic first reporting elevated error rates affecting Claude.ai, including its desktop and mobile apps, as well as Claude Code and Claude Cowork. Some API requests were also returning errors.

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The company later broadened the affected-service list to include Claude Console, the Claude API, Claude Code and Claude Cowork. Anthropic classified Claude.ai and the coding and Cowork services as experiencing partial outages, while the Console and API were listed under degraded performance.

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For users, the disruption has appeared in several forms. Anthropic said some people may encounter unsuccessful requests, trouble loading or sending conversations, or prompts to sign in again. The company advised that retrying could work in some cases.

The outage also drew significant attention from users. Downdetector recorded more than 11,113 reports by 7:47 a.m. Pacific Time, with Claude Chat accounting for most reported problems, according to reporting based on the service's outage data.

Anthropic said it had applied a mitigation by 14:41 UTC, after initially opening an investigation at 14:21 UTC. The company reported that error rates had dropped substantially, but some sign-in attempts, account actions and Claude Code and Cowork sessions were still failing. Engineers were continuing to work toward a full resolution.

The incident comes shortly after Anthropic's rollout of Claude Sonnet 5.5, which became the default Sonnet model on its API on September 28. Anthropic's platform documentation lists the latest model additions and ongoing service changes as the company expands its developer ecosystem.

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The immediate cause of Tuesday's disruption has not been disclosed by Anthropic. Its status page continues to list the incident as unresolved, making the reliability of Claude's broader ecosystem the central issue as the company works to restore normal performance.

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