Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Issues Three-Hour Warning; IndiGo, Akasa, Other Flights Affected

Mumbai Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-hour weather warning for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph across the city.

The warning comes after Mumbai experienced a spell of heavy rainfall, which affected movement across the city and disrupted flight operations. Rainfall has eased in several parts of Mumbai, with weather conditions currently relatively calm. However, the latest IMD alert indicates the possibility of another spell of intense weather during the warning period.

The combination of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds could lead to temporary disruptions to road and air traffic, particularly if rainfall intensifies again. Airline operations have also been affected by the weather conditions in Mumbai.

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IndiGo issued an advisory for passengers travelling through the city, warning that heavy rainfall was currently affecting flight operations at Mumbai. “Heavy rainfall is currently affecting the flight operations in #Mumbai,” IndiGo said in a post on X. The airline said extended wait times could cause inconvenience to passengers and advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or app before leaving for the airport.

IndiGo also asked passengers to allow additional travel time, citing potentially slower road conditions due to the rainfall.

“We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible,” the airline said.

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Other airlines, including Akasa Air, have also been affected by the weather conditions, with passengers facing potential delays as heavy rain and thunderstorms impact airport operations.

Passengers travelling from or to Mumbai airport are advised to check their flight status before starting their journey and keep additional time for travel to the airport.

With the IMD warning in place, weather conditions could change quickly. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may temporarily affect flight schedules and airport operations even if conditions appear calm at the time of departure.

Motorists and commuters should also remain cautious, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds, as waterlogging and slower traffic can increase travel time.

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