Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched In India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera: Price, Specs

Lava, the Noida-headquartered smartphone maker, brought its Shark 2 Pro 5G to India on Tuesday. The device rounds out the Shark 2 family, sitting alongside the two phones the company already sells under that name, the Shark 2 4G and the Shark 2 5G. Buyers get a single RAM and storage configuration to choose from, available through several offline and online retail partners across the country, along with a couple of colour options.

Inside, the phone runs on an octa-core Unisoc chipset backed by a 6,000mAh battery, and its camera setup relies on a single rear sensor along with support for Dual View Video recording. Up front sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Price And Availability

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 16,699 for its sole variant, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is currently on sale through multiple Lava-authorised retail partners, both online and offline.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

It's offered in two colour finishes, Akash Blue and Nanda Silver, giving buyers a couple of options to choose from depending on their preference. Alongside the launch, Lava is also offering free doorstep phone service to customers across India, an added service benefit tied to the purchase.

ALSO READ | Lava Virat Curve: Price, Variants, Battery, Display, Features And More

Software And Display

The Shark 2 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM device that ships running what Lava describes as vanilla, bloatware-free Android 16 out of the box. The company has committed to one major OS upgrade along with two years of security updates for the phone, giving buyers a defined software support timeline. It also comes preloaded with Vayu AI, Lava's own proprietary AI-powered chatbot, built specifically for its devices.

On the display front, the screen measures 6.75 inches diagonally and offers HD+ sharpness, translating to 720 by 1,600 pixels, with the panel able to refresh as fast as 120 times per second for smoother scrolling and animations. Lava also states that the handset carries an IP64 rating, offering a degree of resistance against dust and splashes.

Performance And Camera

Under the hood, the Shark 2 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset. On the benchmarking front, Lava puts the device's AnTuTu score above the 5,00,000-point mark. For photography, the device relies on a single 50-megapixel AI-enabled rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone supports Dual View Video recording and can shoot video at resolutions up to 2K at 30fps.

ALSO READ | Lava Virat V1 Series To Launch In India On July 24; Price, Specifications And Availability Revealed

Battery, Memory And Connectivity

Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 18W wired fast charging. Out of the box, the phone comes with 6GB of physical RAM, and Lava is offering a virtual memory boost that can add up to 6GB more on top of that, alongside a fixed 128GB of internal storage.

On the connectivity side, the Shark 2 Pro 5G supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Security is handled through a side-mounted fingerprint scanner built into the device.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.